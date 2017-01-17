Boxing News 24/7


Maximiliano “The General” Becerra Signs Exclusive Promotional Contract with Liveco Boxing

Santa Ana boxer Maximiliano Becerra has signed an exclusive promotional contract with Liveco Boxing.

The tall and powerful Hayward, CA native was spontaneously nicknamed “The General” when a ring announcer tagged him with the moniker after watching his laser-like preparation for a fight.


At 5’ 10”, the super lightweight packs a lot of power with his long reach. He’s recorded seven knockouts in 14 fights.

Liveco CEO Ron Sanderson describes Becerra as a smart fighter who is able to demolish opponents with his physical gifts. “Becerra is that rare combination of smarts and power,” he says. “He’s the kind of boxer any promoter would love to have.”

Becerra says that signing with Liveco and having a team behind him is what he’s been looking for his whole career. Trained by Paul Velardo and managed by Charles Bosecker with Oscar A. Sanchez, Becerra says he is primed for a breakout career.

He’s scheduled to step in the ring for a February 11th bout where he hopes to record his eighth knockout at the Palm Springs Boxing Gala in the Coachella Valley.

For more information or to purchase tickets to see The General fight on February 11th, visit www.livecoboxing.com; become a fan on Facebook at www.facebook.com/livecoboxing; and follow on Twitter and Instagram at @livecoboxing.

