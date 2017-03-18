Maximiliano Becerra takes on Ricardo Maldonado in main event of Palm Springs Boxing Gala

Maximiliano Becerra will headline a big night of boxing when he takes on Ricardo Maldonado in the 8-round main event on Saturday, April 22nd at the Renaissance Hotel in Palm Springs, California.

The Palm Springs Boxing Gala, 2nd Edition is promoted by Liveco Boxing.





Becerra of Santa Ana, California has a record of 11-2-2 with 7 knockouts.

The 29 year-old is a 9-year professional, who was undefeated in his first eight bouts. Becerra has won three straight, which includes his last outing when he won a 6-round unanimous decision over Hugo Padilla on February 11th in at The Renaissance Hotel.

I’ve proven my resilience,” Becerra said. “Now I plan to take command and end my opponent early.”

Maldonado of Arlington, Washington has a record of 7-6-1 with 1 knockout.

Maldonado is a 4-year professional, who has faced top competition. Maldonado is no stranger to tough competition, as his 14 opponents have a combined record of 65-13-1, which includes 5 undefeated foes.

One of those unblemished opponents, Jamie Ocegueda was stopped in 6 rounds by Maldonado in his last bout, which took place on January 21st in Montebello, California. That fight avenged a controversial split decision defeat by Maldonado.

In the 6-round co-feature, undefeated lightweight Eric Altamirano will take part in a bout scheduled for 6-rounds.

Altamirano, who hails from the Bay Area, has a record of 9-0 with 6 knockouts. The 23 year-old Altamirano is a 3 year-professional and will be making his 2nd start of 2017.

Altamirano’s opponent will be named shortly.

Crowd pleasing super flyweight Daniel Andujo will be in action in a bout scheduled for four-rounds.

Andujo of San Diego, California has faced two consecutive undefeated opponents. He fought a toe-to-toe battle with Saul Sanchez, only to come up just on the short end of a 6-round decision. In his last bout, Andujo won a 4-round unanimous decision over Elwin Soto (2-0) on February 11th at the Renaissance Hotel. Andujo’s opponent will be announced shortly.

A full card of exciting action will be announced soon.

Ron Sanderson, CEO of Liveco Boxing, which is promoting the fight, says he is looking forward to another stellar display of guts and talent. “We were thrilled with the tenacity and the skill our boxers showed us last month,” he says. “This next card at The Renaissance looks to be even more exciting than the first.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, which are priced at $70 & $60 for the April 22nd night of boxing in Palm Springs, visit www.livecoboxing.com. Become a fan on Facebook at www.facebook.com/livecoboxing; and follow on Twitter and Instagram at @livecoboxing.

About Liveco Boxing:

Liveco Boxing is a boxing promoter and event producer founded by Ron Sanderson in 2016 who was looking to bring back a high standard of ethics to the industry. Liveco’s “Fighter First” philosophy makes them the company of choice for professional fighters looking for a hands-on, personal approach to promotion. For more information, visit, www.livecoboxing.com.