Max Ornelas vs. Tony Lopez, Jr. Vacant NABA US bantamweight title

University of Nevada at Las Vegas (UNLV) student and Las Vegas resident, unbeaten bantamweight prospect “The Baby-Faced Assassin” Max Ornelas (10-0-1, 4 KOs), faces Mexico-native Tony Lopez, Jr. (13-3, 4 KOs) this Friday night (Apr. 20) in the eight-round main event for the vacant North American Boxing Association (NABA) United States title, at Cox Pavilion on the UNLV campus.









Ornelas vs. Lopez, Jr., presented Roy Jones, Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions, will air live on beIN Sports, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. Ornelas and Lopez, Jr, who fights out of Ft. Worth, TX, are RJJ stablemates.

In the eight-round, co-featured event, unbeaten World Boxing Council (WBC) United States welterweight champion Jimmy “Quiet Storm” Williams (14-0-1, 5 KOs), a former college football player from New Haven, Connecticut, meets Marquis Taylor (8-1, 0 KOs), of Houston, in a non-title match.

Undefeated Roy Jones protégé Shady Gamhour (6-0, 5 KOs), a Swedish middleweight now living in Jones’ hometown of Pensacola, FL, fights Mexican Erasmo Garcia (5-2, 3 KOs) in the six-round televised opener.

Also fighting on the undercard is Australian super welterweight and past world title challenger, Tommy “The Titan” Browne (35-7-2, 13 KOs), versus Carlos Hernandez (15-17, 12 KOs), of Puerto Rico, in an eight-round bout.









Top Rank’s blue-chip prospect, 17-year-old Stockton, CA sensation Gabriel Flores, Jr. (6-0, 5 KOs), a 2016 World Juniors Championships silver medalist, takes on Mexico-native Alejandro Rochin (5-1, 3 KOs), fighting out of Oklahoma City, in a six-round match.

Pro-debuting Las Vegas junior lightweight Jaime Gomez and Ivan Ortiz (1-0-1, 1 KO), of Los Angeles, will clash in a four-round “walk out” fight.

All fights and fighters are subject to change.

Tickets are priced at $100.00 Ringside, $40.00 Reserved Seating & $25.00 General Admission, and available to purchase online at http://www.unlvtickets.com/eventInfo/spe/687/ornelas-vs-lopez/Taxes and fees apply to all sold tickets.









Doors open at 5:00 p.m. PT with the opening bout scheduled at 6:00 p.m. PT.