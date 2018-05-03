Maverick Masoud Out To Prove He’s Top Gun

Shabaz ‘Maverick’ Masoud says he’s a fighter fans will remember when he makes his pro-debut on the undercard of the Sam Sexton v Hughie Fury British Heavyweight title clash.





“Everyone says I’m a bit unique,” said the 22-year-old featherweight from Stoke-on-Trent ahead of his maiden fight at the Macron Stadium, Premier Suite, Bolton, on Saturday 12th May.

“I’ve got a flashy style, I put on a show and I’m always smiling. People always say how happy I am. I’m a bit different, I stand out.”

His four-round fight is on the undercard of Hughie Fury challenging Sam Sexton for the British Heavyweight Championship which is live on free-to-air Channel 5.

Trained by his father, Tahir, and Scott Lawton, Masoud decided to turn professional despite being on the brink of a breakthrough with the Great Britain squad.





Boxing for Wellington ABC in Telford where his uncle was head coach, Masoud won NABC honours and was controversially outpointed by Louie Lynn in the ABA semi final last year.

“I was going back and forth to (the English Institute of Sport in) Sheffield for months,” he said.

“I’ve had assessments and trials and they wanted me to go back in February, but I decided I would rather turn pro.”

Masoud is being managed by Mervyn Turner – and he’s got the Potteries slickster a spot on a huge bill.





He added, “I think I can go all the way. I spar top boys and judging by what I do with them, I can do well if I stay disciplined.”

Masoud features on an action packed card headlined by Sexton v Fury for the British Heavyweight Championship; exciting Leeds talent Reece Cartwright defends his IBF Youth World Middleweight Championship (TBC); Galway’s ‘Connemara Kid’ Peter McDonagh competes in a 10-round international super-featherweight contest and female boxing sensation Savannah Marshall, double Olympian and 2012 World Amateur Champion, makes her UK debut in an 8-round middleweight contest, and unbeaten super-featherweight prospect Yusuf Safa.

Completing the card, Morecombe super-lightweight Reece MacMillan, Southport super-lightweight John Dring, Stoke-on-Trent trio super-middleweight Luke Caci, middleweight Nathan Heaney and Shabaz Masoud, Chorley middleweight Mark Jeffers and Manchester super-bantamweight George Brennan.