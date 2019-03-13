Mauricio Pintor Vs. Diego Cruz Boxeo Telemundo Finale

Boxeo Telemundo Ford 30th anniversary spring series finale features two Mexican welterweights fighting for civil supremacy, Mauricio “Trompas” Pintor faces Diego “Demoledor” Cruz 10 Rounds for the WBC Latino welterweight title. The main event is bought to you by All Star Boxing, INC in association with Producciones Deportivas.





Mauricio Pintor(20-3-1 13 KO’s) of Mexico City, Mexico, is the nephew of Hall Of Famer & Mexican legend Lupe Pintor. “Trompas” is looking to resurrect his boxing career, he feels the battle on Friday night will decide how much further he will continue in the sport. His last outing on Telemundo, he dropped a 10 Round Split Decision to Patricio Moreno (19-2). “I have taken some time off and have decided to give my career one last shot” he continued “Cruz better be prepared Friday night, im fighting for my families legacy”

Diego “Demoledor” Cruz(18-6-2 14 KO’s) of Mexico City, Mexico, also comes from a boxing family himself, his father (Issac Cruz) was a fighter and currently his brother Issac Cruz Jr(17-1) is still fighting. Cruz, 25, was a Mexican National Tournament Champion(Cinturon De Oro) starting his career 12-0 before having his first test of defeat. “Demoledor” looks to capture his first regional belt on Friday night.

The Co-Main of the night sees the return of Cesar Soriano(13-2) on Telemundo, in his outing, he knocked out previously undefeated prospect Martin Escamilla (10-1) in the upset of the night. Soriano Faces Christian Gomez(12-3) over 8 Rounds.





Felix “Tuto” Zabala of All Star Boxing, INC also stated, “This main event is guaranteed fireworks, we have two hungry welterweights fighting in their hometown who have no reverse in there style” he added

“Trompas” Pintor vs “Demoledor” Cruz will air live at 11:35EST on Telemundo