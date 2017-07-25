Herrera vs. Soto Karass quotes for August 4 fight

Mauricio “El Maestro” Herrera (23-7, 7 KOs) and Jesus “Renuente” Soto Karass (28-11-4, 18 KOs) hosted a media workout today at the Azteca Boxing Club to promote their anticipated 10-round welterweight crossroads fight on the August 4th edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. The fight will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes beginning at 9:00 P.M. ET/ 6:00 P.M. PT.

(Photo Credit: Kyte Monroe/BoxStats)

In the co-main event, Vyacheslav “Lionheart-Chingonskyy” Shabranskyy (18-1, 15 KOs) will battle Todd “2 Gunz” Unthank-May in a 10-round fight for the USNBC Light Heavyweight title. Marvin Cabrera (4-0, 4 KOs) will take a step up in competition when he takes on Esau Herrera (19-8-1, 10 KOs) in a six-round super welterweight fight. Super flyweight prospect Ricardo “El Niño” Sandoval (6-1, 6 KOs) is set to face Antonio Rodriguez (8-17-1, 5 KOs) of Durango, Mexico in a six-round affair. Cesar Diaz (5-0, 4 KOs) of Palmdale, California will open up the night’s action in a six-round bantamweight fight against Angel Monrreal (10-9-1, 3 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico.





This is what the fighters had to say about their bouts on the August 4th edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN:

MAURICIO “EL MAESTRO” HERRERA, Welterweight Contender:

“I’m very excited for this fight. I’ve been working on my boxing. Something from my past fights, I’ve see all the things I’d done wrong. I’ve woken up for this fight, and I’m putting everything into this fight. I want to win.”

JESUS “RENUENTE” SOTO KARASS, Welterweight Contender:





“I feel very content and very enthusiastic because we are going to fight here at home, here in California. It will gather the people of Herrera and the people of Soto Karass at the Fantasy Springs Casino. I feel very happy and very motivated to fight in front of my people. I received a lot of love from the people of California. ”

“The preparation has been intense, but we have done a good job. I feel very confident in the preparation we have done. Up there in the ring, everything can happen.”

VYACHESLAV “LION-HEART CHINGONSKYY” SHABRANSKYY, Light Heavyweight Contender:

“I’m very excited to be back to the ring. I prepped for this. I trained hard. I feel good.

I always try to do something new. I want to bring more power. Training camp, it’s the best. Everything’s so good. I feel like I’m ready. I don’t really know a lot about [Todd Unthank-May]. He’s a really dangerous opponent. It’s going to be a tough fight.”

MARVIN CABRERA, Super Welterweight Prospect:

“I feel very excited. The first time [I fought in Fantasy Springs] it was such a good fight, that I am looking forward to putting on another great performance with my second fight there. I feel very comfortable there, and I’m sure everyone will be able to see that come Fight night.”

RICARDO “EL NIÑO” SANDOVAL, Super Flyweight Prospect:

“I’ve always had a dream to do professional boxing. I’ve had a lot of professional experience in Mexico. I’m hoping to get more experience. I was working on everything: movements, my power rifts, speed, and strength. I’m hoping for better thing with my career, I want to get onto another level.”

CESAR DIAZ, Bantamweight Prospect:

“I’m extremely excited. It’s my first fight [at Fantasy Springs]. It’s a great place to fight. Preparation was good. My coach came up with a lot of ideas. I learned a stiff jab and to keep up pressure. I want to be recognized after this fight.”

Herrera vs. Soto Karass, a 10-round welterweight fight, is presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate, Born BOLD and Hennessy “Never Stop, Never Settle.” ESPN and ESPN Deportes will air the fights from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino at 9:00 p.m. ET/6: 00 p.m. PT. ESPN3 coverage of the undercard fights will begin at approximately 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the event start at $25 and will be available at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino box office, by calling 1-800-827-2946, or by purchasing online at www.fantasyspringsresort.com.