Mauricio Herrera fights Jesus Soto Karass on 8/4

SoCal boxing in the desert will sizzle on Friday, August 4, as two of the longest reigning welterweight contenders meet in a true crossroads fight. Mauricio “El Maestro” Herrera (23-7, 7 KOs) of Riverside, CA and Jesus “El Renuente” Soto Karass (28-11-4, 18 KOs) of Los Mochis, Mexico face each other in a 10-round bout. The August 4 edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN will take place at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino and will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 9 P.M. EST/6 P.M. PST.

Herrera, a former interim WBA World Super Lightweight Champion, was last seen coming off a dominant unanimous decision victory over the rugged Hector “Charro Negro” Velasquez on the inaugural edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN in March. Now, Herrera will take a step closer to title contention territory when he takes on seasoned fight veteran Jesus “Renuente” Soto Karass.

“This is life or death for me, because both Soto Karass and I potentially have our careers on the line in this ‘make or break’ fight,” Herrera said. “In order to catapult myself back to title contention, I know the most important step will be preparing harder than ever to ensure the victory come fight night.”





Having fought in back-to-back bloodbaths with Japanese warrior Yoshihiro “El Maestrito” Kamegai, Jesus Soto Karass will be well prepared for the challenge to demonstrate he is still a force to be reckoned with in the welterweight division.

“Mark my words, on August 4, the fans will witness a comeback as they’ve never seen before in the ring. This could be one of my last chances to go all-out in the ring, and I want to be sure it happens in this fight,” said Soto Karass. “I know Herrera has accomplished a lot in his career, but this win means more to me and my legacy.”

The televised co-main event will feature Vyacheslav “Lionheart-Chingonskyy” Shabranskyy (18-1, 15 KOs) of Los Angeles against rising Philly contender Todd “2 Gunz” Unthank-May (10-0-1, 4 KOs) for the vacant WBC USNBC Light Heavyweight Title. Having previously defended the title five times, the crowd can be sure Shabranskyy will be returning to the ring with a vengeance to reclaim what was once his.

Herrera vs. Soto Karass, a 10-round welterweight fight, is presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate “Born BOLD.” and Hennessey, Never Stop, Never Settle. The ESPN and ESPN Deportes coverage begins live from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino at 9:00 p.m. EST/6: 00 p.m. PST, and will stream live on ESPN3 via the ESPN App beginning 7:30 p.m. EST/ 4:30 p.m. PST.





Tickets for the event start at $25 and will be available at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino box office, by calling 1-800-827-2946, or by purchasing online at www.FantasySprings.com.