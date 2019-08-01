Maurice Hooker – “I’ll be back soon and better than ever!”

On Saturday, July 27th, Roc Nation Sports super lightweight boxer Maurice Hooker (26-1, 17 KOs) was defeated by Jose Ramirez (25-0, 17 KOs) in a back and forth brawl that saw the Dallas-native go down in a sixth round technical knockout at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.





Despite the loss, Hooker is confident that he will rise to the top again, after he takes some much-needed time off to reset and spend time with his family before getting back into a training regime.

Maurice Hooker says it wasn’t his night against Ramirez

“It just wasn’t my night,” said Hooker. “Ramirez is a great fighter, but it was his time. I’ll be back and better than ever in my next fight – I can tell you that. Right now, I want to spend time with my family and kids and then get back into the ring. I’d like to thank my team and Roc Nation for standing by my side, Ramirez and his camp for a great fight, Matchroom and DAZN for coordinating everything and the referee stopping the fight when he saw the need to. Boxing is a dangerous sport. The most important thing is that I’m around to watch my kids grow up. I’m grateful and excited for the next opportunity I get to prove myself to the world.”

Hooker will look to take another fight soon as he continues his journey to reach his goal of becoming world champion once again as the top pound for pound boxer.





Dino Duva says Maurice Hooker will return

“Maurice Hooker once again proved he is one of the best and most exciting fighters in the world,” said Roc Nation Sports boxing promoter Dino Duva. “He fought valiantly in a fight of the year contender, but it was Ramirez’s night, and my hat is off to him. I can’t express strongly enough of how proud I am of Mo and his performances during the past year. I’m sure that Mo will learn from this, his first defeat, and be even better when he returns, he will be world champion again. The fans can’t wait for him to give thrills to the boxing world again. He will take some well needed R & R, then stay tuned for Mighty Mo’s return to the ring!”