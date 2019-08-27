Maurice Hooker Excited to Move to Welterweight Division in Next Phase of Career

Roc Nation Sports and boxer Maurice “Mighty Mo” Hooker (26-1-3, 17 KOs) are excited to announce that Hooker will move up in weight class from super lightweight to welterweight division as he begins training for his next fight.





Winning the junior welterweight world championship title and defending the belt three times, Hooker enjoyed his spectacular run as the WBO titleholder, and is now looking forward to a new and exciting phase of his career. The welterweight division boasts some of biggest names in boxing – Manny Pacquiao, Terence Crawford, Errol Spence and many more. Hooker’s goal is to put on an exciting show in his new weight class and win a world title at 147 lbs. as soon as possible.

Hooker expects to be stronger at 147

“I feel my last couple of performances in the ring have been impacted by the 140 lbs. weight limit,” said Hooker. “And, I want to give my fans the best possible performances and therefore after careful deliberations with my manager and promoter, I have decided to move up to the 147 lbs. limit. I know I’ll be much stronger and closer to my natural weigh and I’m looking forward to joining the talented welterweight division and feel very good about my future continuing my boxing career as a welterweight.”

Hooker coming off loss to Jose Ramirez

In his last fight on July 27th, Hooker was defeated by (then) WBC Champ Jose Ramirez (25-0, 17 KOs) in a World Title unification match back and forth brawl that saw the Dallas-native go down in a sixth-round technical knockout at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

Despite the loss to Ramirez, Hooker is confident that he will rise to the top again, with this change to a higher weight class. Hooker will look to have his first fight back before the end of the year as he continues his journey to reach his goal of becoming world champion once again as a top pound for pound boxer.

Maurice Hooker has struggled making 140

“Maurice has thrilled boxing fans for the past year as the World Jr. Welterweight Champion, but now is the right time for him to make this move to welterweight,” said Roc Nation Sports boxing promoter Dino Duva. “He’s 6’-1” and 30 years old, so it has been a struggle to continuously make 140 lbs. There are many exciting matchups for him at 147 lbs., and he will be much stronger and more comfortable at this weight. Maurice will have his first fight back before end of year, most likely in December. After that, we will aim high for matchups with the big boys like Manny Pacquiao, Terence Crawford, Errol Spence. Watch out, because Mighty Mo is coming for the 147 lbs. division!”

Eddie Hearn: Hooker turning a new chapter in his career

“Maurice has had a great run at 140 lbs. and now it’s time for a new chapter in one of the most glamorous divisions in the sport,” said Hooker’s co-promoter at Matchroom Boxing, Eddie Hearn. “I really believe this extra weight will suit him so well and we look forward to his return later this year and seeing him in huge fights in the welterweight division in 2020.”