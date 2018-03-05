Joe Joyce vs Donnie Palmer live on Channel 5

Thursday 1st March 2018, London: On Saturday 17th March, York Hall will host a huge double header Fight Night to be broadcast live on Channel 5.

Opening the double header is Olympic silver medallist heavyweight ‘The Juggernaut’ Joe Joyce, who will be facing off against 140kg giant Boston’s, Donnie ‘Big Nasty’ Palmer in what is set to be a thrilling heavyweight clash. This dangerous match cannot be underestimated. With strong amateur pedigree Palmer dispatched former IBF World Heavyweight Champion Charles Martin and World Title contender Dominic Breazeale, his reputation as a tough fighter saw him brought in as Klitschko’s key sparring partner ahead of his World Title Defence against Tyson Fury.





In just his second professional fight earlier this month, ‘The ‘Juggernaut’ Joe Joyce claimed his most recent win with an explosive first round stoppage of Rodolf Jozic. Joyce, described by many as the future of the sport, started supremely against big-hitting Jozic with a powerful flurry of body shots, a right hook sent Jozic spiralling to the canvas to bring an early end to the proceedings.

Of his next outing on Saturday 17th March, Joyce stated; “I’ve made no secret that I am happy to face the most avoided names in the sport, Chisora was offered good money to fight me, life changing money but he was not a man of his word. I’m ready to go to work and look forward to dispatching ‘Big Nasty’.

Palmer said: “Let’s see what ‘The Juggernaut’ really has, I have watched him on tape, he is slow and one dimensional, I won’t be losing any sleep. He has bitten off more than he can chew accepting a fight with the ‘Big Nasty’. He is used to being the big man in the ring. It’s the only card he has to play. Let’s see how he copes being looked down on, the small guy in the battle. March 17th not gonna be pretty, Joyce is going to lose in such a way I will put an end to his pampered career.”

As part of this explosive double header Matty ‘The Assassin’ Askin will also defend his British Cruiserweight Title for the first time against Scotland’s Stephen ‘Monster’ Simmons.





The Assassin said, “I’m very much looking forward to the fight. Simmons is aggressive, he doesn’t hide but I think my style will take care of that. I won’t have to go looking for him. I have twice as many knock out wins as he does and only been stopped once in my career. It will make for a great fight no matter how long it lasts”

Simmons countered; “I feel strong, I’m coming into this fight following three wins in a row. I’m ready. He knows I’m ready and he knows I’m going to be coming for him.”

The Cruiserweight division is currently one of the most hotly contested in the UK.

Twice World Muay Thai Kickboxing Champion Ruqsana Begum will be making her professional boxing debut on the same card. Dubbed as the ultimate pocket rocket Ruqsana was born into a strict Muslim household, who struggled for years to balance her faith and culture with the fast, furious and sometimes brutal sport she fell in love with. For five years Ruqsana kept her sporting life secret from those closest to her, going so far as to hide her trophies from her family. Inspired by the challenges faced by Muslim women wishing to take part in sport but also wishing to wear a hijab, Ruqsana designed a headscarf which conformed to the sports legislation without hindering performance, which is now retailing internationally.





Promoter David Haye said: “I’m looking forward to March 17th with much anticipation, it’s a huge double header which will provide a thrilling night of boxing for fight fans. Joyce has a huge night in the office, quite literally, stepping in the ring with 6ft 11” Donnie ‘Big Nasty’ Palmer. Despite being in the early stages of his professional career Joyce is proving to be one of the divisions most avoided opponents. Chisora hid, he hid from a 2-0 fighter even when offered more money than he received for his recent European Title fight. Palmer however, wanted the opportunity, his team reached out to us for this fight. He is coming to London to win and win in spectacular fashion, but Joe is a fighter destined to become champion. Viewers are fortunate to be able to join the journey of a future World Champion in the beginning of his career

The crowd is in for a thrilling night with this action packed card, fighters are stepping in the ring with egos, reputations and titles on the line”

The show will be broadcast live on Channel 5. Live coverage will start from 22.30 on Saturday 17th March.

Tickets are available from www.hayemakerboxing.com. Prices start from £50 for unreserved balcony and ground floor seating, ringside seats are £70 per person, and VIP table packages inclusive of table service food and drink priced at £150.