Matt McCarthy faces Billy Bird on 3/3

Matt McCarthy believes he will be flying high if he can overcome Billy Bird in their Southern Area title headline clash on Saturday, March 3 at the Brentwood Centre.

The all-Essex battle will top MTK Global’s ‘High Stakes’ fight card, which will be streamed live on iFL TV, with McCarthy (18-1, 4KOs) defending his light-middleweight strap against local rival Bird (16-1, 2KOs).





“This a good fight, a good local battle and may the best man win on the night,” said McCarthy. “It will be another win to get me where I want to go.

“It’s fairly evenly matched, but I don’t think he [Bird] has ever stepped up in his career – this will be the first time for him really. He’s boxed journeymen nearly all the way, so this might be a step too far for him. We’ll see on the night and we’ll both get in there with no excuses.”

The 24-year-old champion is coming off the back of a stoppage win over Tony Milch last October and he believes a 10th victory on the bounce will boost his chances of bagging a big title shot if he can overcome 24-year-old Bird.

“I’ll keep beating these boys and hopefully the British title will come down the line,” said McCarthy, who is busy training under coach Mark Massow in Chelmsford.

“I’m always in good shape anyway, I never let myself get out of shape,” continued the Southern Area champion. “We’ll start sparring on Sunday and just keep pushing on. My weight is down and I don’t have much to lose even though we’re only past Christmas, but I’ll keep pushing hard.”





McCarthy is one of a number of MTK-backed talents set to fight on the March 3 bill, with the stacked card further boosted by the addition of Essex’s Ben Hall (9-1-1, 2KOs), who is set to return at welterweight in his first bout in 15 months, and London light-middleweight Freddie Turner (12-1).

Former Prizefighter winner Larry Ekundayo, Irish Elite amateur champion Gary Sweeney, London light-heavyweight prospect Dan Azeez and Essex middleweight Tey Essex middleweight Lynn-Jones are also set to feature.

iFL TV will screen the ‘High Stakes’ card live on YouTube following their successful broadcast of MTK Global’s ‘Pride & Glory’ fight night last December, which attracted over 145,000 viewers.

Tickets for the March 3 bill range from £40, with £60 table tickets (including service) available while ringside table seating (including service) are priced at £70.





Further fight details and streaming information will be announced in the coming weeks.