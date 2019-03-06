Mathew Gonzalez fights this Friday, March 8 in Queens, NY

Fists of Legends is proud to announce the 2019 debut of undefeated junior welterweight, Mathew Gonzalez (7-0, 4 KOs) who will return to the ring this Friday, March 8th at Club Amazura in Queens, New York.





The 23 year old New York native of Puerto Rican descent is one of the New York area’s fastest rising prospects and is also becoming one of the city’s hottest ticket sellers.

Gonzalez will make his debut with Fists of Legends, as part of a co-promotional deal with Real Deal Boxing, this Friday against Hungary’s Gabor Kovacs (7-6, 6 KOs).

The young southpaw known for his heavy hands and fast combinations is excited to get back in the ring for the first time since his unanimous decision victory over Jordan Morales last September on a Broadway Boxing card.





“The fight on Friday is only the beginning. My true force and potential will be on display soon.”, says the always serious and focused Gonzalez.

“I’m looking forward to staying very busy in 2019 with at least 3 more fights after this. Although I never overlook any opponent, my rigorous training along with great sparring will lead me to victory on Friday. I am hoping this fight will put me on the radar for a TV fight in the near future.”

“We’re excited to start the new year off by featuring one of our most promising young prospects in Mathew Gonzalez.”, explains Jesus ‘Kiko’ Cancel, Fists of Legends’ Director of Talent Development and Scouting.

“Lefty’s tunnel vision focus and determination should lead him to victory this weekend putting him on the junior welterweight radar in the states. We intend to keep him busy throughout 2019 and our goal is to land him a nationally televised fight before the year is out.”

“We expect great things from Gonzalez.” adds, Chris Martin Sanchez, Fists of Legends’ Director of Operations.

“He’s a student of the game and brings a different style to each fight. You don’t know what to expect from his in ring performance to his creative outfits. New York fans love that about Lefty and we feel that when a national audience gets to see him in action, they will too.”

Felipe Gomez whose El Matador Management represents Gonzalez agrees with Fists of Legends’ vision for the blue chip prospect’s future.

“Mathew is looking better and better each and every time he steps in the ring. We are stepping up the quality of his opponents in each fight and by doing so helping him gain the experience he needs to take his career to the next level and be showcased on the national level. We’re thankful to Fists of Legends for keeping him busy and Uprising Promotions for having him on their card.”

New Mexican Promotions in association with Uprising Promotions and Fists of Legends presents a night of professional boxing this Friday, March 8th, 2019 at Club Amazura, 91-12 144th Place, Queens, New York. For ticket information call (516) 939-7861.