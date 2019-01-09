Matchroom Boxing Inks Liam Smith

MTK Global’s Liam ‘Beefy’ Smith (26-2-1-KO14) has agreed a three-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing.





The popular Liverpudlian is moving on amicably after many successful years under the guidance of Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions.

Now 30, the former WBO super-welterweight champion of the world is looking forward to challenging for the highest honours once again.

Smith said: “First and foremost, I just want to say a massive thank you to Frank for everything he has done for my career.





“It was under Frank I won the world title and challenged twice more for the belt and I’ll always be very appreciative.

“It’s a little bittersweet to be moving on but I just felt that at this stage of my career a change would serve me well and I’m happy to be joining a great stable in Matchroom.”

Queensberry Promoter Frank Warren was quick to wish Smith well, adding: “It has been a pleasure working with Liam. We’ve had a great ride and I’m proud of what we achieved together. I now wish him all the best for the future.”

###

World-ranked welterweight Michael McKinson is inspired by confirmation of his fight with the hard-hitting Ryan Kelly.

‘The Problem’ McKinson (15-0-KO2) defends his WBC International Silver title against Kelly (13-1-KO7) at MTK Global’s March 9 show at the Brentwood Centre in Essex – live on iFL TV.

Having disposed of Sam McNess in impressive style at York Hall last time out, McKinson is keen to kick off a potentially huge 2019 with victory over a man whose power he respects.

McKinson said: “There’s no doubt that Ryan Kelly is a massive threat. He’s a big puncher and he’s coming down from the weight above. He’s very strong.

“To be honest, I only really like taking these kind of fights – the ones in which people don’t back me 100% and the reason is simply because I like proving people wrong.

“Winning this will get me closer to the big names I’ve been calling for. This is a very tough test in front of me but I look forward to it. I welcome the challenge.

“The added pressure of a hostile atmosphere makes me perform better. I like it. It’s what I need and it really helps me to raise my game.”

In addition to the title fight between McKinson and Kelly, Mikey Sakyi defends his Southern Area super-lightweight crown against Id Hill with a lengthy undercard to be announced shortly.