Announced: Matchroom Fight Camp schedule for DAZN summer

Matchroom and DAZN are delighted to announce the full schedule for the second installment of Fight Camp – an unmissable summer of boxing based at the stunning Matchroom HQ in Brentwood, Essex – with all of the action broadcast live worldwide on DAZN for the initial monthly price of just £1.99 in the UK and €1.99 in Ireland.

Last summer, the unique and ground-breaking outdoor setting played host to memorable World Title clashes, British and Commonwealth Title showdowns, Heavyweight wars, and countless other Title fights as Matchroom brought top tier boxing back to the screens of fights fans across the world – resulting in a nomination for Event of the Year at the Sports Industry Awards 2021.

DAZN, the leading global sports streaming platform, will kick off its landmark deal with Matchroom with an exhilarating Fight Camp series that features all-British World Title action, keenly anticipated domestic and European Title showdowns, some of the very best up-and-coming stars from Matchroom’s unrivaled stable of talent and much more.

This year’s sizzling summer schedule is set to be even bigger and better as Matchroom open their doors to fight fans – with a limited number of tickets going on sale for each event – which is sure to help create a special and unique atmosphere.

Fight Camp returns with a bang on Saturday, July 31, as rising Welterweight star Conor Benn (18-0, 12 KOs) puts his WBA Continental Title on the line against Mexico’s Adrian Granados (21-8-3, 15 KOs) following his sensational first-round KO win over Samuel Vargas.

Newly-crowned WBA Bantamweight World Champion Shannon Courtenay (7-1, 3 KOs) puts her World Title on the line for the first time.

Tommy McCarthy (18-2, 9 KOs) and Chris Billam-Smith (12-1, 10 KOs) collide in a huge showdown for the European, British.

Commonwealth Cruiserweight Titles, former World Title challenger Avni Yildrim (21-3, 12 KOs) aims to bounce back from his loss to pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez when he takes on ‘Little Lever’s Meat Cleaver’ Jack Cullen (19-2-1, 9 KOs).

Liverpool Super-Welterweight Anthony Fowler (14-1, 11 KOs) promises to build on his huge third-round knockout win over Jorge Fortea when he takes on Roberto Garcia (44-5, 27 KOs).

Manchester Lightweight Campbell Hatton (2-0) continues his young journey in the pro ranks, and former amateur star Sandy Ryan makes her highly-anticipated professional debut at Super-Lightweight.

Sheffield’s Kid Galahad (27-1, 16 KOs) and Liverpool’s Jazza Dickens (30-3, 11 KOs) meet in an all-British clash for the vacant IBF Featherweight World Title at the top of Week 2 on Saturday, August 7.

Ipswich Heavyweight knockout artist Fabio Wardley (11-0, 10 KOs) steps up again after stopping Eric Molina in five rounds.

The ‘Albanian King’ Florian Marku (8-0-1, 6 KOs) fights Maxim Prodan (19-0-1, 15 KOs) for the IBF International Welterweight Title.

The Savage’ Alen Babic (7-0, 7 KOs) looks to extend his KO streak against Mark Bennett (7-1, 1 KO).

Popular Australian Ebanie Bridges (5-1, 2 KOs) went to war with Shannon Courtenay last time out and returns to the UK to face Bec Connolly (3-9) over eight rounds

Gifted Catford talent Ellie Scotney (2-0) looks to impress again, Romford Heavyweight Johnny Fisher (2-0, 2 KOs) goes for another knockout against Josh Sandland (5-3-1), and Oldham prospect Aqib Fiaz (6-0) fights for the first time in 2021.

Fight Camp concludes with an action-packed night of boxing on Saturday, August 14, that sees Joshua Buatsi (14-0, 12 KOs) defend his WBA International Light-Heavyweight title against the winner of the MTK Global Golden Contract winner Richard Bolotniks (18-5-1, 8 KOs).

Hartlepool’s Savannah Marshall (10-0, 8 KOs) makes the second defense of her WBO Middleweight World Title as she pushes for unification fights.

Undefeated New Jersey Featherweight Raymond Ford (8-0-1, 4 KOs) fights in the UK for the second time against Reece Bellotti (14-4, 12 KOs).

Portsmouth’s Michael McKinson (20-0, 2 KOs) puts his WBO Global Welterweight Title on the line against Poland’s Przemyslaw Runowski (19-1, 5 KOs) following his breakout win over Chris Kongo in Gibraltar.

Wokingham’s Felix Cash (14-0, 10 KOs) blitzed Denzel Bentley in three rounds last time out and puts his Commonwealth belt up for grabs again in the Matchroom garden.

Glasgow Bantamweight slickster Kash Farooq (15-1, 6 KOs) makes the first defense of his WBC International Silver title.

Two-time World Title challenger Tasha Jonas (9-2-1, 7 KOs) returns to the scene of her epic ‘Fight of the Year’ contender with Terri Harper and Leeds Featherweight talent Hopey Price looks to go 5-0.

