Matchroom Boxing Stars Surprise Key Workers And Fans

With the country more grateful than ever for the efforts of its frontline heroes, StubHub UK, as part of its#TicketForward initiative, recently partnered with Matchroom Boxing to help inspirational key workers and deserving fans meet with some of the sport’s biggest names via video call.

A video highlighting some of these conversations can be found at the following link: Matchroom and StubHub surprise key workers during lockdown

From NHS workers, policemen and paramedics to hospice volunteers, carers and funeral directors, StubHub UK and Matchroom Boxing found eight of the most inspiring people from communities across the country.

Suggested by friends and family for their selflessness and stories of personal sacrifice, especially during the difficult past few months, these nominees were able to speak to one of UK boxing’s most well-known performers, who made sure to thank them for their incredible hard work and dedication.

With some of the most-anticipated fight nights of 2020 now postponed, until later in the year, each winner nominee was also gifted a surprise pair of VIP tickets to an upcoming Matchroom Boxing UK fight of their choosing. The full list of Matchroom Boxing stars who participated were:

● Eddie Hearn

● Tony Bellew

● Joshua Buatsi

● Kell Brook

● Conor Benn

● Anthony Crolla

● Lawrence Okolie

● Josh Warrington

“These surprise calls brought a chance for fans and key workers to see their favourite fighters once again and we hope it made a small difference to these deserving individuals”, said Wayne Grierson, General Manager StubHub UK. “We’re committed to recognising the most deserving individuals all over the UK and bringing joy via our #TicketForward programme to fans who are practicing social distancing via our #TicketForward programme.

“It was a pleasure to be a part of the #TicketForward initiative by StubHub UK and meet frontline heroes who are each contributing in their own inspiring way during this difficult moment” said Eddie Hearn, Managing Director, Matchroom Boxing. “It’s important at this time to give these individuals a truly unforgettable experience but we can’t wait to start welcoming fans back again once it is safe to do so.”

To date, StubHub has granted over 400 live experiences to inspiring people, surpassing the goal of one per day in a year.