Reece Bellotti vs Jordan Gill on Aug. 1 – Matchroom Fight Camp

‘Bomber’ primed for ‘make or break’ showdown with Gill – Reece Bellotti says a win over Jordan Gill on the opening week of Matchroom Fight Camp on Saturday August 1, shown live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US, will fire him back into title contention in the Featherweight division.

Bellotti (14-3, 12 KOs), a former Commonwealth Featherweight Champion, suffered the third loss of his career when he challenged Francesco Grandelli for the WBC International Silver Title in Trento, Italy in November last year.

The South Oxhey fighter lost to a split decision in the bout with the current Italian Featherweight Champion, but now has a shot a redemption when he takes on Chatteris talent Gill over ten rounds in the Matchroom HQ garden.

“I think a win over Jordan catapults me up to where I was before I took my first loss,” said Bellotti. “He beat Ryan Doyle in good fashion and obviously Doyle beat me. If I beat him it puts me back up to where I want to be, and will help right a few wrongs in my career.

“It’s a massive fight for me to climb back up the ladder and get back into the mix. It’s make or break, 100%. I’ve got to beat people like Jordan if I want to get to where I want to be. I’ve had bumps in the road, but now it’s time to stabilise and move forward.

“I’m pushing 30 now, I’m not a prospect anymore. I’m a father and a husband, I have a new drive and I have to provide. It would be difficult for me to come back from a loss. I have to bite down on my gum-shield, walk him down and break him down. People say he’ll outbox me, but I’ve got the ‘equalizer’.”

Gill vs. Bellotti lands on Week 1 of Matchroom Fight Camp, top of the bill sees Sam Eggington (28-6, 17 KOs) put his IBF International Super-Welterweight Title on the line against Ted Cheeseman (15-2-1, 9 KOs), Belfast’s big-hitting James Tennyson (26-3, 22 KOs) takes on Cardiff’s Gavin Gwynne (12-1, 2 KOs) for the vacant British Lightweight Title , fast-rising Ipswich Heavyweight Fabio Wardley (8-0, 7 KOs) steps up to take on Middlesbrough’s Simon Vallily (17-2-1, 7 KOs) for the vacant English belt and gifted Sheffield Super-Lightweight Dalton Smith (5-0, 4 KOs) squares off with Liverpool’s Nathan Bennett (9-1, 2 KOs).

Matchroom Boxing to provide COVID-19 testing for Fight Camp events

Matchroom Boxing has partnered with leading international genetic testing and digital health company Prenetics to provide integrated COVID-19 testing for all four Matchroom Fight Camp events in August, starting with Sam Eggington vs. Ted Cheeseman on Saturday, August 1.

Prenetics have helped signal the return of live football and cricket behind closed doors in the UK, successfully providing testing for the Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’ and the England and Wales Cricket Board.

The testing of all boxers, their teams, and support staff will begin at the start of each ‘fight week’, with individuals being tested for the virus before being allowed entry into the official hotel bio bubble.

Individuals with negative results will be allowed to remain in the hotel bio bubble to complete the fight week media activities, including a media day, press conference, and weigh-in.

Avi Lasarow, CEO of Prenetics UK, said: “COVID-19 testing is key to getting the sport back to behind closed doors settings. As a company, we have successfully provided testing for the Premier League and the England and Wales Cricket Board.

“We bring a vast amount of experience with us. Our parent company is based in Hong Kong, where testing for the virus began. At Prenetics we have built a gold standard of testing together with other major sporting organizations.

“I’m excited to be working with Matchroom Boxing to provide integrated COVID-19 testing for all of their Fight Camp events taking place across August on August 1, August 7, August 15 and August 22.”

Frank Smith, CEO of Matchroom Boxing, said: “We are delighted to partner with Prenetics to deliver the testing services for our much-anticipated Fight Camp. Obviously, the safety of all involved in our events is of paramount importance to us and we are glad to be working with Avi and his team to deliver the highest quality regime.”