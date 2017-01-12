Massive night of boxing at York Hall on March 18th – Going to be BEDLAM

Josh Kennedy gets his chance of English title glory on 18th March when he competes for the vacant Super-Bantamweight title when he takes on “The troublemaker” Michael Ramabeletsa at the Steve Goodwin promoted “Bethnal Bedlam” show at the iconic York Hall, Bethnal Green.





Goodwin originally won the purse bids for Kennedy to face holder Sean Davis who vacated fairly immediately rather than face Kennedy.

Kennedy (8-0) won his first title in December 2016 winning the Southern Area Strap at Featherweight with a 3rd round TKO of Jamie Speight. A former decorated amateur Kennedy is moving swiftly in his career and has his toughest task to date against the under rated Ramabeletsa. “I respect every boxer but just want to win the English title before moving onto the British” said Kennedy

Michael has taken fights at short notice but now for the first time in his life competes for a major title and has the perfect preparation. He has previously knocked out Paul Economides and has shared the ring with Paul Butler, Khalid Yafai and many other top class fighters. “I am coming to win. Make no mistake. Kennedy will be getting it and I will show that I am a level above him”.

This mouth watering clash is part of a top class night of boxing featuring as co-main event the English Welterweight title (also a British Title eliminator) between former Commonwealth Champion John O’Donnell and former English Champion Erick Ochieng.

The title fights are rounded off by a long awaited Southern Area Cruiserweight title clash between former Prizefighter Champion and Area Champion “Mach Man” Wadi Camacho and Fight Cup Champion Karl Wheeler.

Southern Area Champion Michael Devine and former Southern Area Champion Rakeem Noble head a great undercard.

For more details and to buy tickets please visit www.goodwinboxing.co.uk