Massey: I’ll take on Watkins-Okolie winner after I beat Tims

Unbeaten cruiserweight dangerman Jack Massey is ready to prove himself one of Britain’s leading prospects when he looks to steal Tyson Fury’s show on June 9.





Massey (13-0-KO6) takes on the experienced Ian Tims (13-5-KO4) in a significant step up in class at the Manchester Arena but is relishing the chance to move closer to a British title shot.

The 25-year-old Massey said: “I’d take the winner of Luke Watkins v Lawrence Okolie if one of them wanted it. I think I’m on the same level as those guys if not better. Those fights are down the line obviously – you go one fight at a time in this sport.

“I’m 25 now. I had 53 amateur fights and lost only 9. I won the vast majority of them well and won the junior ABAs and senior ABAs. I boxed for England but after I won the senior ABAs I knew it was time to turn professional.

“Looking at this year, I’ve got a job to do with Tims and then I’ll be looking for the British title. I’m definitely ready for these steps up and I’m looking forward to them.





“It’s going to be a great night. I’m looking forward it. It’s such a massive bill and Tyson Fury returning is so great for boxing.”

Massey’s clash with Tims is part of a stellar night of boxing as unbeaten heavyweight king Fury makes his long-awaited return against Sefer Seferi.

As well as the fast-rising Derbyshire cruiser and the headliner himself, MTK Global boasts the likes of Sean Turner, JJ Metcalf, Troy Williamson, Sam Maxwell and Alex Dickinson on the card.