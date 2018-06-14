Massey calling for shots at Okolie and Askin

Juggernaut cruiserweight Jack Massey is targeting titles after his stunning early stoppage of Ian Tims on the Tyson Fury undercard.





The young ‘One Smack Jack’ (14-0-KO7) caught the eye in front of his huge following with a ruthless second-round finish and feels ready for Commonwealth champion Lawrence Okolie or British titlist Matty Askin.

Massey said: “I’m ready for fights like Okolie and Askin now. I made a huge statement on the show the other night and have proven myself a danger to all cruiserweights.

“Stopping a fighter like TIms that quickly shows where I’m at. Boxers and trainers were telling me in the build-up to the fight just how tough he is but I just stayed cute in there.

“With me, everyone says I’ve got great power but I don’t let that go to my head. I keep boxing and relax, letting the shots flow. That’s when I knock people out and it’ll keep happening.





“If there was any ring rust, it’s gone now. My next fight or at the latest the one after, I want to fight for a major title. It’s time.

“I’m the one to beat all these cruiserweights. Okolie, Askin – I’m ready for anything so I’m just waiting to see where my management and my promoter want to put me.

“I’m just going to speak to the management and sees what is there. We’ll see what is the best route to go down but I’m ready for anything.”

Ema Kozin Set For Second Defense Of WBF World Title

World Boxing Federation (WBF) Womens World Middleweight Champion Ema Kozin from Slovenia is set to make her second title-defense against South African contender Mapule “Thunder” Ngubane on July 8 in Budapest, Hungary.

Still only nineteen and the youngest WBF World Champion in history, Kozin has compiled an impressive 13-0 (8) record in only eighteen months as a pro, and captured the WBF World title with a unanimous decision over Kenyan Florence Muthoni last October in Slovenia.

Kozin was originally scheduled to defend against Ngubane in Oklahoma City, USA this past March, but when the Johannesburg-native failed to get a visa “The Princess” instead took on Serbia´s former IBF World Champion Eva Bajic and won in five rounds.

Ngubane, 7-5-3 (1), is a former WBF World title-challenger at Super Welterweight, losing a decision to Noni Tenge in September of last year. Her win-loss-draw record quite deceiving, she is coming off a victory over former South African national champion Julie Tshabalala.

The Ema Kozin vs. Mapule Ngubane World Boxing Federation (WBF) World Middleweight title fight will headline a show at Morrisions2 in Budapest, promoted by Feja Box Promotion.