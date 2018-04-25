Mason Menard training hard for Haney Showdown

Lightweight contender Mason Menard (33-2, 24 KOs) is training very hard for his upcoming battle with undefeated Devin Haney (18-0, 12 KOs) that will headline a ShoBox: The New Generation card, live on SHOWTIME (10 PM ET / PT) on Friday, May 11th at The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.





Menard has set up training camp in Dallas, Texas for this important battle, which is now for the USBA Lightweight title.

“Training Camp is Dallas is going great. I’m feeling comfortable with my new team around me, and being around elite guys in the gym like Errol Spence, Jermell Charlo, Rob Brant and Cem Kilic has made me a better fighter,” said Menard. “My only real loss was to world champion Ray Beltran. May 11th can’t come soon enough because I am ready to show the boxing world that Devin Haney is taking too big of a step up, and I am back.”

This will be the first bout with new Manager, Shane Shapiro of No Limit Mindset Management.

“I am excited for Mason’s return to the ring. With a new management team around him, a repaired shoulder, an elite trainer and quality sparring partners, fight fans will see an improved Mason Menard on May 11th,” said Shapiro, CEO of No Limit Mindset. “I truly believe that being in the gym with guys like Errol Spence and Jermell Charlo for entire camp will bring out the best in Mason. Devin Haney is a great fighter, and has a lot of hype around him, but come fight night, he will realize that he took too big of a step up in opposition.”





Menard is promoted by Greg Cohen Promotions.