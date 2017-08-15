Mason Menard inks with No Limits Mindset, LLC

Shane Shapiro’s No Limits Mindset, LLC is pleased to announce the signing of lightweight contender, Mason Menard to an exclusive managerial contract.

Menard of Rayne, Louisiana has a record of 33-2, 24KO’s.

Menard, 28 years-old and is a 10 year-professional.





Menard catapulted to national prominence with with explosive knockout victories over Eudy Bernardo (21-0), and Bahodir Mamadjonov (19-2) on ShoBox: The New Generation.

“The thing I love about Mason is that he is a fighter who is extremely dedicated to his craft, he is very easy to talk to and he is a family man who has his priorities in order. Mason is the type of fighter every manager wants to work with, the kind of guy who is always in the gym and will fight anyone I put in front of him,” said Shapiro.

“Big things! I’ve been waiting a while for something like this to happen. It’s exactly what I need,”said Menard. “Shane stepped in and is willing to help me get to the level I need to be at. We both are big believers in God and this is all God’s work through answered prayers. Looking forward to the future with my man Shane. We are two young and hungry guys helping out each other with our God given talents. All I can say is, world stay tune, we coming for the straps!”

The sky’s the limit for Menard according to Shapiro.

“I don’t see any other scenario than Mason owning a piece of the Lightweight World Championship crown fighting against all the big names at 135. If he continues to dedicate himself to his craft, I believe my team will get him the biggest fights possible.”

A change in training camps is also what Shapiro believes will lead to a new and improved Mason Menard.

“One thing that me and Mason both spoke about is the fact that I am based out of Los Angeles, and that we would look to move his training camps out here in LA, where there is better sparring available to him outside of what he has been accustomed to in Louisiana. I believe that with a change in training environment and better sparring this will result in even better performances from Mason inside the ring in future fights.”

Louisiana based fight fans better pay close attention to the next time you see Mason Menard (They are shooting for an early 2018 return) on a fight poster, according to Shapiro.

“I think we will have Mason have 1-2 fights locally in Louisiana and then look to showcase him across the United States.”

The move seems to be a positive one for the Menard camp as he mentioned that the signing with No Limit Mindset means.

Menard is coming off of an 8 round decision victory over Carlos Cardenas (22-14) in March of this year. Menard was also featured on an HBO card against rugged veteran Ray Beltran. A fight in which Menard suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery that has kept him out of action for the remainder of 2017.

Shapiro is also the manager of Super Middleweight prospect Cem Kilic (8-0 5 KOs) and Middleweight prospect Kalvin Henderson (7-0 4 KOs)