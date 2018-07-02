Marvelous” Mykquan Williams in action on 7/21

DiBella Entertainment returns to the beautiful Foxwoods Resort Casino, in Mashantucket, CT, with another evening of the acclaimed, long-running Broadway Boxing series on Saturday, July 21, headlined by East Hartford, CT’s “Marvelous” Mykquan Williams.





Tickets for the event, presented by Nissan of Queens, Azad Watches, OPTYX, Christos Steak House and Gagliardi Insurance, are priced at $125, $75 and $45, and can be purchased online at Foxwoods.com, Ticketmaster.com, by calling 800-200-2882, or visiting the Foxwoods box office. Foxwoods Resort Casino is located at 350 Trolley Line Boulevard, Mashantucket, Connecticut 06338. Doors will open to the Fox Theater at 6:30 p.m., with the first fight scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

The show will be broadcast on LIVE.DBE1.COM, part of the SportsLive OTT service as part of a partnership with CBS Sports Digital. Fans can subscribe to the event for $6.95 by visiting live.dbe1.com.

“I’m thrilled to bring Broadway Boxing back to our home away from home at Foxwoods Resort Casino,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “Headlining the card will be the explosive ‘Marvelous’ Mykquan Williams, a Foxwoods staple from East Hartford, CT, who has six first-round knockouts and won his first title belt last time out. Touted amateurs and now exciting prospects Hurshidbek Normatov, of Uzbekistan, and Russian Radzhab Butaev will continue their impressive rise up the professional ladder. We will have two women’s bouts with the always-entertaining Shelly Vincent from Rhode Island and world champion Alicia Napoleon in action. The stacked undercard will also include promising New England locals Adrian Sosa and Lamont Powell.

“As this will be our first show back at Foxwoods since the tragic passing of Foxwoods President Felix Rappaport, DiBella Entertainment wishes to dedicate this event to Felix and will honor his memory with a terrific card on July 21.”





In the main event, popular and undefeated junior welterweight prospect “Marvelous” Mykquan Williams (11-0, 7 KOs) will clash with Salem, MA, native Matt “The Mantis” Doherty (8-4-1, 4 KOs), scheduled for eight rounds. Just 20 years old and managed by the renowned Jackie Kallen, the all-action Williams has become a staple at Foxwoods Resort Casino, with nine previous fights at the property. Williams kicked off his 2018 campaign in style with two first-round knockouts, most recently stopping Orlando Felix on May 5, in the initial stanza at Foxwoods Resort Casino, to capture the WBC UNBC Silver super lightweight title. The 29-year-old upset-minded Doherty will look to bounce back into the win column after his four-bout winning streak was stopped in a hotly contested six-round clash against undefeated prospect Ray Moylette on March 31, in Quincy, MA.

In the eight-round co-feature, popular New England female fighter Shelly “Shelito’s Way” Vincent (22-1, 1 KO), of Providence, RI, will face off in a junior lightweight bout. Vincent has won four straight since her only defeat in August 2016 via majority decision in a nationally televised battle to Heather Hardy in what The Ring Magazine hailed as the “Female Fight of the Year.” She was honored by the Connecticut Boxing Hall of Fame as their “Fighter of the Year” in 2016, becoming the first female recipient of the award.

Also featured in a six-round women’s bout will be WBA Super Middleweight World Champion Alicia “The Empress” Napoleon (9-1, 5 KOs), of Lindenhurst, NY. Napoleon seized the world title in her last bout, earning a brilliant 10-round decision versus Femke Hermans on March 3, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

In the welterweight division, fast-rising prospect Adrian Sosa (7-0, 5 KOs), of Lawrence, MA, will fight in a scheduled six-rounder. The 23-year-old Sosa is coming off his career best victory, a six-round decision against previously undefeated prospect Khiry Todd on May 5, at Foxwoods Resort Casino. Sosa was a 2014 New England Golden Gloves champion and turned pro in July 2016 following an 18-2 amateur career.





Junior middleweight newcomer Lamont Powell (1-0), of Pawtucket, RI, will return to the Foxwoods Resort Casino ring in a six-round tilt. The 25-year-old made his triumphant pro debut on May 5, with a shutout four-round decision versus Amadeu Cristiano.

Also fighting on the card in an eight-round welterweight battle will be top undefeated Russian prospect Radzhab “The Python” Butaev (8-0, 6 KOs), co-promoted by DiBella Entertainment and Fight Promotions Inc. Following an outstanding 2017 campaign featuring four dominant victories, this will be the Los Angeles resident’s first fight this year. A highly accomplished amateur, Butaev compiled an incredible 304-12 record, with 164 knockouts.

Brooklyn, NY’s Hurshidbek Normatov (6-0, 2 KOs) will square off in a six-round junior middleweight contest. A native of Uzbekistan, the 26-year-old Normatov won a six-round decision versus Ronald Montes on May 5, at Foxwoods Resort Casino. Promoted by DiBella Entertainment and managed by David McWater’s Split-T Management, Normatov was an experienced amateur competing in 324 bouts and winning the 2014 European National championship.

Undefeated super middleweight contender Lennox “2 Sharpe” Allen (20-0-1, 13 KOs), of Brooklyn, NY, will return to the ring following nearly a three-year absence, in a six-round battle. Allen is a former WBC CABOFE, New York State and Guyanese champion.