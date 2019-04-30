Marvelous Marvin Hagler To Attend Hall’s 30th Anniversary

The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced today middleweight champion and 1993 Hall of Fame Inductee Marvelous Marvin Hagler will attend festivities planned for the Hall of Fame’s 30th Anniversary celebration during the 2019 Hall of Fame Weekend, June 6-9th.





Fighting out of Brockton, MA under the guidance of Goody and Pat Petronelli, Hagler turned pro in 1973. He won the world middleweight title with a 3rd round TKO over Alan Minter on September 27, 1980 and over the next seven years successfully defended the crown 12 times with wins over Thomas Hearns, Roberto Duran, John Mugabi and Mustafa Hamsho among others. Hagler retired in 1987 with a record of 62-3-2 (52 KOs). Now based in Italy, Hagler was elected into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 1993.

“Marvelous Marvin Hagler is a legend and a fan favorite,” said Hall of Fame Executive Director Edward Brophy. “It’s very exciting to have him return to Canastota for the Hall of Fame’s 30th Anniversary.”

Many events in “Boxing’s Hometown” of Canastota throughout the four-day celebration are planned, including a 5K Race / Fun Run, golf tournament, boxing autograph card show, VIP Cocktail Reception, Parade of Champions and the Official Induction Ceremony on the Hall of Fame Museum Grounds. The Hall of Fame Weekend evening events include Friday night’s Fight Night at Turning Stone and Saturday’s Banquet of Champions. Both events will take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino.





The Class of 2019 includes two division world champions Donald “Lone Star Cobra” Curry, Julian “The Hawk” Jackson and James “Buddy” McGirt; welterweight champion Tony DeMarco; matchmaker / promoter Don Elbaum, referee / judge Guy Jutras, publicist Lee Samuels, broadcaster Teddy Atlas and journalist Mario Rivera Martino.

An impressive list of over 35 boxing greats from the United States and abroad, including five-time world champion Vinny Paz, junior welterweight star “Irish” Micky Ward, 1970s heavyweight star Earnie Shavers, two-division champion Ricky “The Hitman” Hatton, bantamweight champion Paulie Ayala, welterweight champion John H. Stracey, Olympic gold medalist and two-time welterweight champion Mark Breland, two-division champion Antonio “Magic Man” Tarver, Olympic gold medalist and heavyweight champion Leon Spinks, two-time Olympic gold medalist and undisputed middleweight champion Claressa Shields, referee Kenny Bayless and Hall of Famers Larry Hazzard, Marc Ratner, Carlos Ortiz, Michael Carbajal, Marco Antonio Barrera, Erik Morales and Michael Spinks, are scheduled to participate in the 30th Anniversary celebration.

For more information on the Hall of Fame’s 30th Annual Induction Weekend, please call the Hall of Fame at (315) 697-7095, visit online at www.ibhof.com, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram .