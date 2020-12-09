Martin Bakole faces Sergey Kuzmin this Saturday

Martin Bakole is targeting a rematch with Michael Hunter – the first man to inflict a defeat on him in the pros – should he beat dangerous Russian Sergey Kuzmin this Saturday at The SSE Arena, Wembley, live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and Ireland and DAZN in the U.S. and more than 200 countries and territories on its just-launched Global platform.

Bakole (15-1, 12 KOs) meets Kuzmin in a high-stakes battle for the vacant WBC International Heavyweight Title on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s return to UK soil against IBF Mandatory Challenger Kubrat Pulev, and the Congo-born Airdrie resident hopes that a win will lead to even bigger fights in 2021.

The 27-year-old, who is trained by Billy Nelson, has won four on the bounce since his sole defeat to Hunter at York Hall in 2018, whilst the American has won three since, including a victory against Kuzmin. A rematch with ‘The Bounty’ is at the top of Bakole’s wish list.

“Saturday is going to be a good fight; I hope Michael Hunter will sit down and see who is going to win,” Bakole said on a ZOOM media conference call on Tuesday. “I know I am going to win this fight in style, and the next one is going to be against him.

“I’m going to beat him [Kuzmin], and the next one I want is Hunter. I always call him out, so we can fight again; why not have a rematch. He says everyone is avoiding him, so I’m here calling him out. Why not have a rematch?”

Bakole vs. Kuzmin is part of a huge night of action in London; Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) defends his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO Heavyweight World Titles against Mandatory Challenger Kubrat Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs), Hackney Cruiserweight star Lawrence Okolie (14-0, 11 KOs) takes on Poland’s undefeated Nikodem Jezewski (19-0-1, 9 KOs), Manchester Heavyweight contender Hughie Fury (24-3, 14 KOs) returns against Poland’s Mariusz Wach (36-6, 19 KOs), London-based Albanian Welterweight sensation Florian Marku (7-0, 5 KOs) makes his keenly anticipated Matchroom debut, Northampton Super-Welterweight Kieron Conway (15-1-1, 3 KOs) clashes with Wythenshawe’s Macaulay McGowen (14-1-1, 3 KOs) over ten rounds and Leeds Super-Bantamweight Qais Ashfaq (8-1, 3 KOs) looks to return to winning ways against Ashley Lane (14-9-2, 1 KO).



