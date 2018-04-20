Savannah Marshall Ready For UK Debut

Two-time Olympian and 2012 World Amateur Champion Savannah Marshall is excited to make her long awaited UK debut on the Sam Sexton v Hughie Fury undercard on Saturday 12th May at the Macron Stadium, Premier Suite, Bolton, exclusively live on free-to-air Channel 5.





The 26-year-old couldn’t have made a bigger pro-debut last year when she featured on the undercard of one of the biggest PPV boxing events of all time – the Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor mega-event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas – and defeated Sydney LeBlanc over four rounds.

Middleweight Marshall from Hartlepool, who made history in 2012 when she became the first ever British female to win World Championship gold, has been hard in training with Hughie’s father, Peter, at the Team Fury HQ in Bolton ahead of her highly anticipated return to these shores in a

“I feel so excited to back in the ring and especially back home in the UK where my family and fans can get to see me in action,” Said Marshall, know as the ‘Silent Assassin’.

“Making my pro-debut on the Floyd Mayweather versus Conor McGregor card was absolutely incredible and an experience I will never ever forget. It doesn’t get any bigger than that and it has given me some great career experience for my future,”





“However, I’m now back in the UK and it’s my first fight here since the GB Championships in November 2015 when I was an amateur and now I’m on a massive British Heavyweight title show that’s live on terrestrial TV on Channel 5,”

“Training with Peter and Hughie has been tremendous. Peter trained me for my pro-debut and he does everything with me from boxing to strength training to nutrition, it’s a hard training regime, but I love it and wouldn’t want it any other way to reach the top of my sport.”

All roads appear to lead towards her own super-showdown with current Unified WBC/WBA Female World Champion Clarissa Shields in the not-to-distant future. Marshall is the only woman to beat the American double Olympic Champion and she knows a return in the pros is on the cards.

She said, “There are some elite girls around my weight class like Christina Hammer and Hanna Gabriels and of course Clarissa Shields. It’s an exciting time for women’s boxing and I can’t wait to get the big fights on. Shields is unbeaten in 5 fights and already a Unified World Champion so there’s not reason why I can’t be facing her again soon as long as I keep busy and improving. I’d be very confident going into a rematch with her.”





Women’s boxing is on the rise in the UK with WBA Female World Champion Katie Taylor and Nicola Adams leading the way and Marshall hopes that she can inspire a new generation of young girls to take up the sport.

Marshall added, “Boxing is a great sport to be involved and even if you’re not going to go on and box amateur or pro, you will get super fit, gain more confidence and learn a bit of self-defence. I hope that young girls watching me will get inspired to get themselves down the boxing gym and give it a try, who knows, one of those girls could up end World Champion one day.”