Marshall Kauffman Chimes in On All-Philly Showdown Between Tyrone Bunson and Jamaal Davis

On Friday night , March 1st, another great All-Philadelphia matchup will take place as Tyrone Brunson will take on Jamaal Davis in a 10-round bout for the Pennsylvania State Junior Middleweight Title at 2300 Arena

There has been much talk recently on the concept of All-Philadelphia fights taking place in the historic fight city.

The show’s promoter, Marshall Kauffman of King’s Promotions sees the value of such matchups and the interest it brings to the Philadelphia boxing scene.

“I have seen so much discussion recently about these Philadelphia matchups on social media. These fights bring a lot of excitement and interest to any event that has a fight such as Brunson and Davis. We did the fight between Brandon Robinson and Christopher Brooker in 2017. That fight was not even the main event, and there was more interest in that fight then any on the card. I expect Tyrone and Jamaal to have large rooting sections, and the fight is very meaningful. Tyrone is knocking on the door of a big fight while Jamaal can get there with a win. It is a great style matchup, and I don’t think either guy really cares that the other is from Philly. That’s what makes this not only a good matchup, but people are talking about this fight. Tickets are going very well for March 1st, and a good reason for it is that two guys from Philly are willing to lay it on the line to get to the next level. They understand that a win over the other is a huge feather in their cap,” said Kauffman.





In the eight-round co-feature, Tyrone Crawley, Jr. (7-1-1) of Philadelphia takes on Victor Vazquez (10-5, 4 KOs) of Yonkers, New York in a junior welterweight fight.

Joseph George (8-0, 6 KOs) of Houston, Texas battles Oscar Riojas (17-11-1, 6 KOs) of Monterrey, MEX in a super middleweight fight.

In six-round bouts:

Nahir Albright (4-1, 1 KO) of Philadelphia battles Roy McGill (6-1, 3 KOs) of Harrisburg, PA in a super lightweight contest.

Rasheed Johnson (4-2, 1 KO) of Philadelphia fights Vincent Floyd (4-5-1, 2 KOs) in a clash of Philadelphia based welterweights.

Antonio DuBose (9-2-1, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA fights Danny Flores (15-14, 8 KOs) of Mexico City, Mex in a super featherweight match.

In four-round bouts:

James Martin (3-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia fights Rick Pyle (1-1) of Harrisburg, PA in a welterweight fight.

Rasheen Brown (2-0) of Philadelphia fights Hugo Rodriguez (0-2) of Monterrey, Mexico in a super bantamweight fight.

Kendall Cannida (2-1) of Philadelphia, PA fights Angel Rivera (4-0, 3 KOs) of Harrisburg, PA in a light heavyweight fight.

Tickets are $100, $75 and $50 and can be purchased at www.2300arena.com