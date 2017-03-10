Marrero ends four-month layoff April 7th against New York City vet Maccow

Undefeated junior welterweight prospect Cristobal Marrero ends a four-month layoff and makes his 2017 debut next month in his toughest test to date at Twin River Casino.

Living and training in New London, Conn., by way of Worcester, Mass., Marrero (3-0, 2 KOs) faces New York City vet Sidney Maccow (4-4, 3 KOs) in a four-round bout Friday, April 7th, 2017 on the undercard of CES Boxing’s Nick DeLomba-Jimmy Williams World Boxing Council title bout.





The 22-year-old Marrero improved to 3-0 in December with a unanimous decision win over North Carolina’s Isaiah Robinson, attacking the body against the 6-foot-1 veteran and dominating from the opening bell to earn a 40-36 score on all three judges’ scorecards.

Maccow, 24, is no stranger to the Ocean State; the Sint Maarten native challenged Worcester’s Freddy Sanchez at Twin River in December of 2015 and also faced regional veterans Jerome Conquest and Marcos Suarez.

The Marrero-Maccow bout is one of 11 on CES Boxing’s April 7th card, its second event of the 2017 season, CES’ 25th year of promoting professional boxing. The year-long celebration continues next month with a highly-anticipated 10-round WBC United States National Boxing Council (USNBC) Welterweight Title bout between DeLomba (11-1, 2 KOs) and Williams (12-0-1, 5 KOs) in addition to an eight-round female welterweight showdown between Aleksandra Magdziak Lopes (16-4-2, 1 KO) of Marshfield, Mass., and Mexican challenger Paty Ramirez (11-3, 5 KOs).

Tickets for April 7th are priced at $47.00, $102.00, $127.00 (VIP) and $152.00 (VIP) and can be purchased online at www.cesboxing.com, www.twinriver.com or www.ticketmaster.com, by phone at 401-724-2253/2254 or at the Twin River Casino Players Club. All fights and fighters are subject to change.

As the first promoter to host a USNBC title bout 12 years ago, CES again teams up with the WBC to provide DeLomba and Williams with the opportunity of a lifetime. Nine current or former USNBC title-holders have gone on to win world titles and 28 have fought for a major world championship.

The 27-year-old DeLomba has won his last three bouts since suffering his first and only loss in 2015, defeating Sanchez, Oscar Bonilla and southpaw Amos Cowart. Williams, 30, originally from Plainfield, N.J., has only one blemish on his record, a draw against Greg Jackson in 2013. He’s won his last eight, including dazzling knockouts against Christian Lao and Eddie Caminero and a hard-fought unanimous decision win over veteran Manny Woods at Twin River in May.

Joining Aleksandra Lopes on April 7th is her stepson, Arturo Lopes (1-0), who ends an eight-year layoff in his return bout against Taunton, Mass., welterweight Marqus Bates (1-1, 1 KO). The Lopeses fight April 7th in honor of the late Manny Lopes, a former CES standout who passed away in December and will be inducted into the CES Ring of Honor.

The April 7th co-feature is a battle of unbeatens as New Bedford, Mass., junior middleweight Ray Oliveira Jr. (7-0, 1 KO) faces his toughest test to date in a six-round bout against Portland, Maine native Casey Kramlich (6-0-1, 3 KOs) in Kramlich’s Twin River debut. Springfield, Mass., vet Zack Ramsey (7-1, 3 KOs) also returns to battle unbeaten Augusta, Ga., native Divante Jones (9-0, 6 KOs) in a six-round bout for the New England Lightweight Title in another potential Fight of the Night candidate.

Worcester, Mass., lightweight Jamaine Ortiz (3-0, 2 KOs), fresh off a hard-fought win over unbeaten Canton Miller in February, faces another undefeated challenger in a four-round bout against Glenn Mitchell (2-0, 2 KOs) of Steubenville, Ohio, and Lynn, Mass., welterweight Khiry Todd (2-0, 2 KOs) battles Philadelphia’s Vincent Floyd (1-2-1) in a four-round bout. Junior welterweight Jonathan Figueroa (2-0, 1 KO) of Hartford, Conn., returns to Twin River to face Springfield’s Miguel Ortiz (1-0, 1 KO) in a four-round showdown between two rising New England prospects and amateur standouts Ricky Delossantos of Providence, R.I., and Philip Davis of Worcester make their professional debuts against one another in a four-round super featherweight bout.

Worcester middleweight Kendrick Ball Jr. (5-0-2, 4 KOs) also returns in separate four-round bout. Ball Jr. made quick work of Patrick Leal 29 seconds into the opening round of their scheduled four-round middleweight bout in February.