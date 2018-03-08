Marlen Esparza battles Laetizia Campana on 4/6

2012 Olympic Bronze Medalist Marlen Esparza (4-0) will make her headlining debut when she takes on Philadelphia’s Laetizia Campana (2-4) in an eight-round super flyweight fight on the April 6 edition of LA FIGHT CLUB at the Belasco Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, Calif. and televised live on EstrellaTV’s Boxeo Estelar.

Esparza was the first female to sign with Golden Boy Promotions in 2016, followed by Maricela “La Diva” Cornejo and fellow super flyweight Seniesa “Superbad” Estrada. Since then, Esparza has scored four impressive victories, including a dominant win against Karla Valenzuela on the Dec. 14 edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN. Esparza will look to continue implementing the new tools learned under her world-renowned trainer Virgil Hunter as she inches closer to a world title opportunity.





“Golden Boy Promotions is making history by having two back-to-back LA FIGHT CLUB events headlined by a female fighter,” said Marlen Esparza. “After four fights in 2017, I’m ready to be in bigger and better fights. I will show fans on April 6 why I deserve a title shot very soon.”

Campana is a native of France who currently lives in Philadelphia. Campana has spent the majority of her career fighting in Thailand and will seek to ruin Esparza’s headlining debut in her first fight in the United States.

“I am coming to win this fight,” said Laetizia Campana. “I’m not just going through the motions. Diesel Fit Boxing Management’s team is full of champions, and I am on my way to becoming one. I have been training too hard not to win!”

In the co-main event, 130-pound prospect Hector Tanajara, Jr. (12-0, 5 KOs) will compete in an eight-round battle against an opponent who will be announced shortly. Tanajara, a native of San Antonio, Texas who is under the tutelage of Robert Garcia, will return after blasting Eduardo Rivera via first-round knockout in February.





Pablo Rubio, Jr. (10-0, 3 KOs) of Los Angeles, Calif. will open up the Boxeo Estelar broadcast in a six-round battle against Andres Balderas (4-3, 3 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico. Rubio, Jr. is a regular favorite at LA FIGHT CLUB and brings an exciting, action-packed style in every fight.

Rigoberto Hermosillo (11-0-1, 8 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico will square off against a soon-to-be-announced opponent in a featherweight bout schedule for six rounds. Hermosillo made his professional debut on a Golden Boy Promotions card in 2013 and, after fighting the majority of his bouts in Mexico, will make a homecoming of sorts on April 6.

The night will initiate with a ten-round explosion as seasoned prospect Aidar Sharibayev (7-0, 6 KOs) takes on Enrique Tinoco (16-5-4, 12 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico for the WBA Continental Featherweight Title. Sharibayev, a native of Kazakhstan by way of Miami, Florida, is a seasoned prospect who is quickly moving up the rankings, taking yet another tough challenge in only his eighth bout.

Esparza vs. Campana is an eight-round flyweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING” and Casa Mexico Tequila. The Boxeo Estelar broadcast will air live on EstrellaTV at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT. The card will also stream live on EstrellaTV.com and on YouTube via LBI Media, Inc.’s Fenomeno Studios. Mark your calendars and buy your tickets for the upcoming shows on June 1, July 6, Aug. 10, and Oct. 12.





