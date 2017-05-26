Marko “The Bull City Bully” Bailey Lands Sponsorship With Hustle Hands LLC

One World Marketing LLC and Payne Boxing LLC are proud to announce a new sponsorship agreement between Hustle Hands LLC and Professional Boxer Marko Bailey aka “The Bull City Bully”. The current agreement will be a 3 fight deal (terms undisclosed) starting June 2nd, 2017 in Philadelphia, PA The upcoming event will be the 5th professional bout for Bailey, as he is currently 4-0 (3KOs).

Bailey said, “I’m excited to represent Hustle Hands in and out the ring. Everyone has a hustle and nothing worth having comes easy. It’s a lifestyle. Hustle Hands apparel features attributes of my distinctive boxing hustle with their distinctive looks and a jaw-dropping combination of quality. Their work ethic, dedication to their craft and style make us a perfect fit! I look forward to being a good ambassador for the Hustle Hands brand and for the sport of boxing for a very long time.”

One World Marketing LLC Vice President Vanessa Stewart said, “The preliminary response to Hustle Hands and Marko Bailey partnering has been very positive. We look forward to continuing our integrated marketing plan.”





Hustle Hands Apparel is a Charlotte Based company founded in 2015 by Chad Bushe’e. Hustle hands specializes in regular fit and casual wear that targets the consumer segment ages 6-50 years old. They recently introduced Hustle Hands Night Wear to target the female population. Chad Bushe’e said, “This deal shows our fans and customers that we are committed to the boxing space. We are very impressed with the enthusiasm that Marko has shown in his involvement with our brand.”

Bailey’s next fight will be held at 2300 Arena 2300 S. Swanson Street in Philadelphia, PA on June 2nd. Also on the card is the Main Event, Hank Lundy vs. Daniel Evangelista, Jr.

For more information on the fights or tickets please contact 2300 Arena at 215-765-0922 or www.2300arena.com