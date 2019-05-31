Mark Wahlberg, Film 45 And DAZN Join Forces For A Multi-series Partnership Beginning With 40 Days: Golovkin-Rolls

Ahead of Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin’s debut on DAZN against Steve Rolls at Madison Square Garden on June 8, DAZN announces a multi-series partnership with Mark Wahlberg’s Unrealistic Ideas and Peter Berg’s Film 45, which will begin with the latest edition of 40 DAYS featuring a behind-the-scenes look at Golovkin vs. Rolls.





Unrealistic Ideas, the non-scripted production company formed by world-renowned actor and producer Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levison and Archie Gips, along with Film 45, helmed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Peter Berg, will executive produce 40 DAYS: GOLOVKIN-ROLLS ahead of their middleweight showdown, live on DAZN. Wahlberg and Berg are avid boxing fans with a well-known track record for success in the boxing world. In 2010, Wahlberg starred as Micky Ward in The Fighter and in 2012, Film 45 produced the ON Freddie Roach boxing docu-series on HBO.

“As a longtime boxing fan, I am excited to be partnering with DAZN to highlight Gennadiy and his unique approach leading up to a fight,” says Mark Wahlberg of Unrealistic Ideas.

The former middleweight world champion Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin (38-1-1, 34 KOs) will make his DAZN debut against undefeated challenger Steve Rolls (19-0, 10 KOs) at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, June 8. This will be Golovkin’s first time back in the ring after a hotly-contested decision loss against Canelo Alvarez in the fall of 2018. GGG Promotions and DAZN recently announced the six-fight global partnership that will see Golovkin fight the remainder of his career on the platform.





“It takes a lot of hard work to put on the Big Drama Show,” said Golovkin. “40 DAYS was in training camp from start to finish. Boxing fans will see it all, as Johnathon Banks and I prepare for war at the Mecca of Boxing, Madison Square Garden.”

The 40 DAYS documentary title is derived from the grueling preparation for a prizefight that requires roughly eight weeks of Monday-Friday intense training. 40 DAYS: GOLOVKIN-ROLLS follows the success of the first two editions of the series. DAZN partnered with LeBron James and Maverick Carter of UNINTERRUPTED for the Canelo vs. Jacobs middleweight title clash, and then teamed up with Meek Mill and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation for a look at the heavyweight clash between Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz, Jr.

“40 DAYS is a series that links world famous boxers with gifted storytellers to give fight fans a unique view of the arduous eight-week preparation for a fight,” says Jamie Horowitz, EVP Content DAZN North America. “When we visited GGG at his camp in Big Bear, we asked him whom he thought would best tell his story — he immediately asked for Mark Wahlberg and Peter Berg.”

40 DAYS: GOLOVKIN-ROLLS will serve as the first endeavor between Unrealistic Ideas, Film 45 and DAZN. Additional projects will be announced in the coming months.