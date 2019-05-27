Mark McKeown & Craig MacIntyre join MTK Global

MTK Global is delighted to announce the signing of Scotland’s unbeaten super-lightweight Craig MacIntyre.





MacIntyre (10-0-1, 3 KOs) has gone from strength to strength in his career so far, and the exciting star is looking forward to the future after teaming up with MTK Global.

He said: “I’m delighted to be joining MTK Global. They look after some of the best fighters in the world, and I’m excited to now be shown in front of a wider audience.

“Every single fighter there is happy and I know I’ll be looked after the way I should be. They’ve got some huge names so it’s great to be joining a stable like that.





“They’re all at the top of their game so it stands me in good stead when I reach that level too. I’m unbeaten so far in my career, but I’ve not been as active as I’d have liked to have been. Now I’m with the right team I’m ready to kick on and start fighting for titles.

“I’m ready to get going and I believe MTK Global can do that for me. I will be fighting a few times before the end of this year and then it’s big fights for me next year. Now I’m with the right team I’m ready to be there in the mix.

“Scottish boxing is doing brilliant things just now, and there are big nights up here in Scotland. I think it’s the best it’s ever been, so I’m happy to be a part of it.”

MacIntyre is the latest Scottish star to join MTK Global, after exciting amateur Mark McKeown also signed with the team.

MTK Global is delighted to announce the signing of Mark McKeown

MTK Global is delighted to announce the signing of former Scottish amateur star Mark McKeown as he turns professional.

McKeown had plenty of success as an amateur, winning multiple titles, and he’s now excited to be taking his first steps in the paid ranks with MTK Global by his side.

McKeown said: “I am very excited about joining MTK Global as I know they are the best in the business, and to reach my full potential MTK Global are the team to be with.

“As an amateur I had over 80 fights and travelled the world boxing for Scotland multiple times, in places like Australia, Armenia, Russia, Germany and Finland, where I was fighting against the best in the world.

“After some time out I came back in 2018 and won the Senior Western District Championships, getting the Best Boxer of the Tournament Trophy, and at the start of 2019 I won the Senior Scottish Championships, once again getting the Best Boxer of the Tournament Trophy.

“I am over the moon about making the transition to professional as it’s something I’ve always wanted to do since I started boxing.

“For me personally it’s a great privilege to be part of the same team as the likes of Tyson Fury, Billy Joe Saunders and Carl Frampton as I’ve always admired them and followed their careers.

“I am really excited to start my professional career with a bang as there is no shortage of big shows and opportunities in Scotland right now.

“In my first year I am looking to climb the ladder fast and get some good fights in. The fans can expect fireworks and a explosive come forward style that will be perfect for the pro ranks.”

News on when McKeown will be making his professional debut will be announced in due course.