Mark Heffron to challenge Jason Welborn

MARK HEFFRON insists he is already prepared to rip the British Middleweight title from Jason Welborn.





Heffron’s promoter Frank Warren won the purse bids to stage Welborn’s (24-6) second title defence and the fight will take place before the end of this year.

Heffron (20-0) will have a warm-up at Leicester’s Morningside Arena on Saturday October 6 before the biggest test of his career.

The Oldham puncher who has KO’d 16 of his victims said: “Welborn is pretty one-dimensional, comes forward, looks solid and it is a fight I cannot wait to happen.

“I am definitely the bigger, stronger fighter and if he wants to come and meet me in the centre of the ring he’ll realise I’m strong.”





“I have been a long time waiting for this chance so I am absolutely buzzing. I couldn’t be more ready.

“I have spent time boxing on small shows and now this fight will put me on Frank’s big TV shows. I am hoping it is going to be on the Josh Warrington-Carl Frampton card in December

“Fighting on small hall shows and being down the bill on bigger shows has been a great experience and done me good.”

Heffron, 26, has been a professional for eight years and is targeting world ranked Martin Murray if he gets past Welborn.





He added: “It is one step at a time and all about getting the right fights, but next year if all goes well against Welborn I’m looking at facing men like Martin Murray.

“I want to win the British title, make a defence and then move on to men like Martin.”

Heffron admits that he has often been accused of jumping trainers during his career, but insists he’s settled under Robert Rimmer.

He explained: “My manager Kevin Maree helped me out for the last couple of fights and now I am with Robert.

“I get plenty one-to-one time with him and he is always varying training away from the gym with different runs and swimming. There is something different every day.

“It looks like I have jumped from gym to gym, but I have been using different gyms when I haven’t had a fight date.

“I haven’t actually had lots of trainers like people think because I have been using different gyms when I haven’t had a fight.”

Birmingham’s Welborn, 32, took the British title from Tommy Langford on a split decision in May. he repeated that win with another split decision in their rematch earlier this month.

The Time Is Now’ is headlined by Jack Catterall v Ohara Davies. Leicester’s own, Lyon Woodstock defends his WBO European Super-Featherweight title against Archie Sharp. Heavyweight prospect Daniel Dubois takes on former world title challenger Kevin Johnson. Olympian and double gold medallist Nicola Adams will be fighting Isabel Millan for the Interim WBO World Female Flyweight Title and Leicester’s British Super-Featherweight champion Sam Bowen also feature on a major night of boxing televised live on BT Sport.

Tickets are priced at £40, £60, £100, £150, £200 and are available to purchase from Eventbrite and Ticketmaster.