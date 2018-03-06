Mark DeLuca faces Michael Moore on 3/31

Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN will be shipping up to the Boston area for a second time as IBA and NABA Super Welterweight Champion Mark “Bazooka” DeLuca (20-0, 12 KOs) returns in the 10-round main event against Cleveland, Ohio’s Michael Moore (15-1, 7 KOs) on Saturday, March 31 at Marina Bay Sportsplex in Quincy, Mass.

The televised co-main event will feature the long-awaited return of Ireland’s Jason Quigley (13-0, 10 KOs) in an eight-round middleweight fight against Puerto Rico’s Daniel Rosario (11-3, 10 KOs). ESPN2 will air the fights beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT and on ESPN Deportes at 11:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. PT. ESPN3 will live stream the fights starting at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.





DeLuca, a 30-year-old of Whitman, Mass., is a lifelong student of the sport of boxing, which was introduced to him by his father at the age of three. DeLuca’s only time away from the sport was as an enlisted Marine, for which he was deployed for nine months in Afghanistan. Since then, “Bazooka” has developed an impressive resume aided by a southpaw stance and knockout power in both arms.

“I’m really excited that Murphy’s Boxing, Golden Boy Promotions and ESPN got together again to host a fight in Boston,” said DeLuca. “The amazing boxing fan base in Boston that I’m lucky to have the support of deserves a big night like this.”

Moore, on the other hand, has only one blemish on a career that has spanned eight years. The 31-year-old promises to bring a competitive fight in his first bout before nationally-televised audience.

In the co-main event, Jason Quigley will return after his toughest test to date against Daniel Rosario. Quigley, one of the most promising boxers of the middleweight division, will return after suffering an injury in his right hand in a grueling victory against Glen “Jersey Boy” Tapia to capture the NABF Middleweight Title in March 2017. This will also be Quigley’s first fight under the auspices of world-renowned trainer, Dominic Ingle.





“I’m ready to light up Boston,” said Quigley. “It’s will be amazing to fight again, but it will be even more special because I’ll be on the east coast with all my Irish fans. This is going to be special, and I will put on a great show.”

Brazilian southpaw Yamaguchi Falcao (14-0,7 KOs)will return to the ring in an eight-round middleweight fight. Falcao, a bronze medalist in the 2012 Olympic Games, will seek to remain undefeated as he works towards professional gold in the competitive 160-pounds division.

Damon “No Smilin'” Allen, Jr. (14-0-1, 5 KOs), the Golden Boy Promotions prospect who is a student of the Philadelphia school of boxing, will put his technique on display against Alex Del Bosque (13-4, 9 KOs) of Dallas, Texas in an eight-round bout in the 135-pound division.

Massachusetts’ best prospects will showcase their skills in front of a hometown crowd to complete this explosive card. Raymond Moylette (8-0, 3 KOs) of County Mayo, Ireland will face Matt Doherty (8-3-1, 4 KOs) of Salem, Mass. in a highly anticipated six-round swing bout in the lightweight division.





Mike Ohan, Jr. (5-0, 3 KOs) of Holbrook, Mass. will battle Anthony Everett (1-7) of Lawrence, Mass. in a fight scheduled for six-rounds at welterweight. Welterweight prospect Joe Farin (1-0, 1 KO) of South Boston, Mass. will take on Maleek Jackson (3-10-4, 2 KOs) of Newark, N.J. in a four-round welterweight battle.

Jillian Diauto (1-0, 1 KO) of Boston, Mass. will participate in a four-round battle against Karen Dulin (2-13, 1 KO) in the lightweight division. Julio Campusano (1-0, 1 KO) of Quincy, Mass. will take on Nathan Schulte (0-5) of Framingham, Mass. in a four-rounder in the 168-pound division. Travis Gambardella (2-1-1) of Revere, Mass. will open the night against Eric Palmer (10-13-5, 1 KO) of Uniontown, Pa. in a four-round middleweight clash.

DeLuca vs. Moore is a 10-round super welterweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions and Murphy’s Boxing Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING” and Hennessy, “Never Stop, Never Settle.” The event will be held on March 31, 2018 at Marina Bay Sportsplex in Quincy, Mass. ESPN2 will air the fights beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT and on ESPN Deportes at 11:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. PT. ESPN3 will live stream the fights starting at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.

Tickets for Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN: DeLuca vs. Moore are now on sale and start at $40. Tickets are available for purchase by clicking here.