Mario Hernandez Signs Deal with Thompson Boxing Promotions

Bantamweight Mario Hernandez signed an exclusive promotional contract with Thompson Boxing Promotions, the Southern California based promoter announced today.

Hernandez, 26, comes from a brief, yet successful amateur background that saw him net 30 victories against only one loss. He is based in Santa Ana, Calif. and trains out of TKO Boxing Club with manager and trainer Hector Lopez.





“Signing this contract is a surreal moment for me,” said Hernandez, who will likely make his professional debut in the next month or two. “Thompson Boxing has given me a tremendous opportunity and it’s up to me to make the most of it.”

Hernandez has been boxing in an unofficial manner for most of his life. His father, along with other members of his family, are huge fans of the sport. Hernandez credits their influence in getting him started at an early age.

“My first memory of boxing came when I was four years old,” Hernandez said. “My dad had given me a pair of boxing gloves and I was instantly hooked. As we got older, my cousins and I would box all the time in our backyard. We were just kids having fun.”

These backyard scraps would continue through high school until Hernandez stepped inside the TKO Boxing Club in Santa Ana for formal lessons.

“I might have been 19 when I first started with boxing lessons,” Hernandez said. “I was a fast learner and before I knew it I was beating more experienced boxers in the amateurs. At that point, I knew I could turn professional and make this into a career.”

For inspiration, Hernandez dives into the past and present, citing Mike Tyson and Vasyl Lomachenko as key influencers.

“I was fascinated watching YouTube videos of Mike Tyson,” Hernandez said. “His ferociousness is something that I want to emulate. And Vasyl Lomachenko is so versatile that he can win in a variety of ways.”

“One of the things that we like about Mario is his willingness to attack,” said Alex Camponovo, matchmaker and general manager at Thompson Boxing. “We like his potential.”

