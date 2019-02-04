Mario Barrios quotes for Richard Zamora fight this Sat. LIVE on SHOWTIME

Undefeated super lightweight contender Mario Barrios will look to continue his push toward a world title shot when he faces Mexico’s Richard Zamora (19-2, 12 KOs) live on SHOWTIME this Saturday, February 9 from Dignity Health Sports Park, formerly StubHub Center, in Carson, Calif, and presented by Premier Boxing Champions.





(Photo credit: Brett Ostrowski/Team Barrios)

The three-fight SHOWTIME telecast begins live at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and is headlined by super featherweight world champion Gervonta Davis defending his title against former world champion Hugo Ruiz.

The 23-year-old from San Antonio can increase his knockout streak to seven on February 9, all since he moved up to 140-pounds. Here is what Barrios (22-0, 14 KOs) had to say about his upcoming matchup and more from training camp in Oakland, Calif.:





On his matchup with Richard Zamora:

“Zamora is my toughest opponent to date in my opinion. He’s won his last five fights, so I know he’s coming into this fight with a lot of confidence. He has power in both hands and he’s very tough. But I’m going into this fight with a lot of confidence myself. This is going to be a war and one I’m looking forward to. I have no doubt in my mind that I’m going to come out on top.”

On his recent training camp:

“Camp started back home with my dad Martin and he really got me ready before I left for California. I’ve spent the last six weeks training in the Bay Area with Virgil Hunter. I’ve also been training with Victor Conte and Remi Korchemny at the SNAC facility. Right now, my body is in the best shape of my life. I got good sparring with Devin Haney and a few other top-level fighters. All the hard work is almost done. We have one week left and then its fight week. Virgil and I are working great together and I’m ready to go.”

On fighting in the co-main event on SHOWTIME:

“I’m very excited to be fighting on SHOWTIME on a big card once again, this time in the co-main event. I’m going to bring a lot of excitement to those watching on TV. My style is fan-friendly and everyone tuning in is going to see the next superstar in boxing. I’m going to take full advantage of this opportunity fighting on the big stage.”

On when he’ll be fighting for a world title:

“I’m currently ranked No. 1 in the WBA, so I know a world title shot is very close. Right now, my main focus is defeating Zamora. I must get past this fight and then it’s time to face all the top guys in the super lightweight division. I’m looking to be in a world title fight sometime this year.”