Mario Barrios faces Naim Nelson on 9/19

Unbeaten rising contender Mario Barrios (19-0, 11 KOs) will battle Naim Nelson (13-3, 1 KO) in a 10-round super lightweight bout that headlines Premier Boxing Champions TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 and BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportes Tuesday, September 19 from Sands Bethlehem Events Center in Bethlehem, Pa.

Televised coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and will feature an eight-round matchup between unbeaten featherweight prospects Stephen Fulton (11-0, 5 KOs) and Adam Lopez (8-0, 3 KOs) plus undefeated prospect Earl Newman (10-0, 7 KOs) taking on Paul Parker (8-2, 4 KOs) in an eight-round light heavyweight attraction.



“I’m thrilled to be fighting once again on FS1 and FOX Deportes, especially as the main event,” said Barrios. “I have a tough hometown fighter in Naim Nelson standing in my way. My goal is to be explosive and give the fans a great performance. I’m very thankful for all the opportunities that have come my way and I’m going to take full advantage of the situation come fight night.”



“I am at a different stage of my career now,” said Nelson. “I have experienced losses, but I learned you have to keep on fighting. I am the best and most experienced guy Barrios has fought. He’s is a good fighter and has a good coach in Virgil Hunter. He is tall and that’s what jumps out about him. But being tall is not everything. I am training hard and I expect a great fight from him.”



Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by King’s Promotions, are priced at $50, $75 and $100, not including applicable service charges and taxes and are on sale now. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com. To charge by phone call Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000.



A tall fighter for his division at more than six feet, the 21-year-old Barrios picked up seven victories in a jam-packed 2015 in which he stopped five opponents inside the distance and followed it up in 2016 with three more victories, including a 12-round decision over Devis Boschiero in July. The San Antonio native began his 2017 campaign with a stoppage victory over Yardley Suarez on the Keith Thurman vs. Danny Garcia undercard in Brooklyn in March and followed it up with a knockout victory over Jose Luis Rodriguez in June. He makes his third appearance on FS1 and FOX Deportes on September 19 and his first as the main event.



The 27-year-old Nelson won his first 12 pro fights before dropping a decision to former world champion Mickey Bey in December 2015 but bounced back with a decision victory over Carlos Velasquez. Fighting out of nearby Philadelphia, Nelson has recently challenged top contender Alejandro Luna and last fought in Bethlehem against Tre’Sean Wiggins in April.



Born and raised in West Philadelphia, Fulton defeated previously unbeaten Luis Rosario in April after a 2016 that saw him stop then unbeaten Adalberto Zorrilla and Cristian Renteria. The 23-year-old is unbeaten since turning pro in 2014 and will be looking to make it a perfect 12 wins in 12 pro starts when he enters the ring on September 19.



The 21-year-old Lopez has beaten fighters with a combined record of 13-0-1 in his last three fights including a victory in July over Paul Romero. Fighting out of Glendale, Calif., Lopez has picked up four victories this year as he prepares for his toughest opponent to date and his first fight on the east coast.



A former New York Golden Gloves champion, Newman has shown impressive power in stopping seven of his first ten opponents since turning pro in 2014. The 26-year-old out of Brooklyn is coming in off of a victory over then once-beaten Leo Hall and a stoppage over Dustin Craig Echard last year. Newman has fought professionally since 2014 and won his first eight fights in his first two years as a pro.



Representing Toledo, Ohio, Parker has challenged top contenders Sullivan Barrera and Vyacheslav Shabranskyy sandwiched around a victory over Lionell Thompson in 2016. The 32-year-old has fought professionally since 2012 and won his first seven fights before stepping up in competition.





Fans can live stream the fights on FOX Sports GO, available in English or Spanish through the FS1 or FOX Deportes feeds. The fights are available on desktop at FOXSportsGO.com and through the app store, or connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Xbox One and Roku. In addition, all programs are also available on FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83 on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app.