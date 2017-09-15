Mario Barrios talks Naim Nelson fight

Unbeaten rising contender Mario Barrios shared his thoughts on training camp and more as he nears his showdown against Naim Nelson that headlines Premier Boxing Champions TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 and BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportes Tuesday, September 19 from Sands Bethlehem Events Center in Bethlehem, Pa.

(Photo credit: Brett Ostrowski – Team Barrios)





Televised coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and will feature an eight-round matchup between unbeaten featherweight prospects Stephen Fulton (11-0, 5 KOs) and Adam Lopez (8-0, 3 KOs) plus undefeated prospect Earl Newman (10-0, 7 KOs) taking on Paul Parker (8-2, 4 KOs) in an eight-round light heavyweight attraction.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by King’s Promotions, are priced at $50, $75 and $100, not including applicable service charges and taxes and are on sale now. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com. To charge by phone call Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000.

Here is what Barrios had to say heading into his September 19 showdown:

On his recent training camp with Virgil Hunter in California…

“Right now, we are finishing up the final days to training camp. All the sparring is complete and I’m 100% healthy going into this fight. My weight is good and Virgil and I have been working harmoniously since he became my lead trainer a few fights back. This will be our fourth fight together and I’m learning a lot, especially with my jab. The improvement will be evident when I step into the ring on fight night.”





On facing Naim Nelson in his hometown…

“In this sport, sometimes you have to go into someone’s backyard, and battle them on their home turf. I know he’ll have a lot of his fans in attendance, but that has no effect on me and my game plan. My goal is to go into this fight, set the pace from the opening bell and come out victorious. By the end of the night, everyone in the building will have respect for me.”

On fighting in the main event on FS1 and FOX Deportes…

“It’s great to be fighting on FS1 and FOX Deportes once again, especially in the main event. The exposure I get from fighting on a national stage like this is great for my career. I’m just grateful to my team and everyone involved who put this fight together. I always shine on FS1 and Fox Deportes, and this fight is not going to be any different. I’m ready to take my career to the next level.”

On fighting at super lightweight for the fourth time in his career…

“The move to 140 pounds has be a tremendous blessing to my career. I feel really strong and I can see myself fighting at this weight class for a few more years. My body is filling out just fine and my power is coming up with me.”