Mario Barrios eyeing Errol Spence vs. Danny Garcia winner

Danny Garcia, Errol Spence Jr., Mario Barrios - Undefeated WBA Super Lightweight Champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (26-0, 17 KOs), who is fresh from his impressive knockout victory over Ryan “Cowboy” Karl (18-3, 12 KOs), will be eyeing the winner of Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. (26-0, 21 KOs) vs. Danny “Swift” Garcia (36-2, 21 KOs), as he contemplates making a move to welterweight.
Undefeated WBA Super Lightweight Champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (26-0, 17 KOs), who is fresh from his impressive knockout victory over Ryan “Cowboy” Karl (18-3, 12 KOs), will be eyeing the winner of Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. (26-0, 21 KOs) vs. Danny “Swift” Garcia (36-2, 21 KOs), as he contemplates making a move to welterweight.

Spence vs. Garcia is one of the most anticipated boxing matches of the year, headlining a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View this Saturday, December 5, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Barrios, who stands 5’11”, is outgrowing the Super-Lightweight division, hence him contemplating moving up to welterweight. The San Antonio native feels the move is inevitable, just a matter of time. Barrios says a fight with Spence or Garcia will be a mega-fight for the fans.

“Everyone knows I’ll be moving up to welterweight at some point,” said Barrios. “I feel I still have a few more fights at super lightweight, but it’s getting harder to make the weight at this stage in my career. When I move up to 147, I want to fight all the big names, including Spence and Garcia. I know a fight with either of them will be huge in every aspect, in addition to every other big name at welterweight.”

Barrios believes Spence vs. Garcia will be one of the most exciting action-packed fights of the year and encourages everyone to order the PPV.

“This is going to be a fight where both Spence and Garcia are going to give the fans an all-out war,” Barrios continued. “Garcia is never in a boring fight, and we know he’s going to bring it. Spence is exciting in every way, and they will both be leaving it in the ring.”

As far as who Barrios thinks is going to win, he’s leaning toward a Spence knockout.

“Although Garcia has never been stopped, he’s never been in the ring with a powerful puncher like Spence,” Barrios concluded. “It’s going to be a great fight, and I’m picking Spence to win by late-round knockout.”

