Mario Barrios quotes for Eudy Bernardo fight this Saturday

Unbeaten 140-pound contender Mario Barrios makes his ring return in his hometown of San Antonio when he faces Eudy Bernardo in SHOWTIME BOXING on SHO EXTREME action Saturday, March 10 from Freeman Coliseum.

The SHO EXTREME telecast begins live at 8 p.m. ET/PT and features undefeated Alejandro Luna facing former world title challenger Richard Commey in a 12-round IBF Lightweight Title Eliminator.





(Photo credit: Brett Ostrowski)

The Premier Boxing Champions event is headlined by a showdown between three-division world champion Mikey Garcia and unbeaten IBF 140-pound champion Sergey Lipinets. The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast begins at 10:15 p.m. ET/PT and also features two-division world champion Rances Barthelemy taking on Kiryl Relikh in a rematch of their thrilling fight last May, this time for the vacant WBA 140-pound world title.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Ringstar Sports and TGB Promotions in association with Leija-Battah Promotions, are priced at $250, $150, $75, $50 and $20 and are on sale now. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000 or 210 556-7390.

Barrios has won four fights in a row by knockout since moving up to the 140-pound division in 2017, all while under the tutelage of renowned trainer Virgil Hunter in Oakland. Here is what Barrios had to say about training camp, his upcoming fight and more:





On his matchup with Eudy Bernardo…

“He is a solid opponent with a lot of experience. He has a high work rate that you can tell that by his nickname ‘AK-47’. He is the perfect opponent for me at this point in my career as I start my climb to a world title. I know he’s coming to fight as am I, so there will definitely be some fireworks.”

On filling in to the 140-pound division…

“I have filled out perfectly for this division and working with Virgil Hunter has helped a lot. It is no secret that I have had four fights with Virgil Hunter and each one of them has ended with a knockout. I am stronger than ever, and I feel completely comfortable at junior welterweight. This is the weight class that I’ll be campaigning for a world title at.”

On fighting in his hometown of San Antonio….

“It is a blessing to fight in my hometown. I get homesick sometimes when I train as I think about family, friends and all the places I love to visit back home. It feels good, not just to be able to fight at home, but to put on a great show for everyone that knows me as well. San Antonio needs a big star they can get behind and I feel I can be the one to fill that role.”

On fighting on SHO EXTREME…

“Whenever your fight is televised it is a great honor, but I truly believe SHOWTIME is doing amazing things for boxing right now, and to be on this telecast is tremendous. I work very hard in the gym and pride myself on a fan-pleasing style and getting opportunities to show off my skills on such a large platform is amazing and something I am very grateful for.”





On his recent training camp…

“This camp has been very good. I’ve gotten lots of different looks and I’m well prepared to go into battle. I love training at Virgil Hunter’s Boxing Gym because we have a great routine, with a lot of top fighters. I also started training with SNAC’s Remi Korchemny, who is increasing my speed and endurance, which will be very noticeable in this fight. I have trained very hard for this fight, so you can expect a great performance.”