Mario Barrios Battles Nicaragua’s Nelson Lara

Undefeated rising contender Mario Barrios (18-0, 10 KOs) will face Nicaragua’s Nelson Lara (17-7-4, 9 KOs) in a 10-round super lightweight attraction that headlines Premier Boxing Champions TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 and BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportes Tuesday, April 25 from the Fitz Tunica Casino & Hotel in Tunica, Mississippi.

Televised coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and features a 10-round matchup of exciting welterweights as once-beaten Oscar Molina (13-1-1, 10 KOs) takes on Georgia’s Levan Ghvamichava (17-3-1, 13 KOs) in a 10-round showdown.





“I’m excited to be back on FS1 and FOX Deportes for this fight,” said Barrios. “This is a great platform for young fighters to show their talents and that’s what I plan on doing April 25. Everyone tune-in to see me put on a great performance and for an exciting night of fights from Tunica.”

“I’m very excited to fight once again in the U.S. and on FS1 and FOX Deportes,” said Lara. “I’m grateful to TGB Promotions for the opportunity. Mario Barrios is a very skilled, young, undefeated prospect, however I have faced much better competition and will be well prepared for victory on April 25.”

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, start at $20 and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased through the Fitz Gift Shop or Ticketmaster at www.Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

“This show epitomizes what the Premier Boxing Champions series on FS1 and FOX Deportes is all about – young, hungry boxers making the climb to the top,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “We’ve watched Mario Barrios grow up in the ring. His fight against tough veteran Nelson Lara represents another big step in his progression. Oscar Molina is shifting from 154 pounds to 147 pounds and will face one of the toughest challenges of his career when he takes on rugged Levan Ghvamichava. This is a fan-friendly card that promises plenty of excitement.”

Standing more than six feet tall, the 21-year-old Barrios won his first 12-round fight last July when he defeated Devis Boschiero after winning seven times in a busy 2015 campaign. The San-Antonio native followed up that victory with stoppage wins over Claudio Rosendo Tapia last December and Yardley Suarez in March to run his record to a perfect 18 wins in his first 18 pro starts.

Originally from Nicaragua but now fighting out of Costa Rica, Lara was unbeaten in 17 of his first 18 pro fights after turning pro in 2004. Lara enters this bout having won his last two contests by stoppage including his most recent triumph in March. Lara will fight in the U.S. for the third time as a pro in a career that has seen him enter the ring in six different countries.

Molina, of Norwalk, Calif., just east of Los Angeles, was a 2012 Mexican Olympian who tore through his opposition after turning professional in 2013, registering knockouts in 10 of his 14 fights. The 27-year-old fought 10-round draw with Dominque Dolton last year before losing an exciting contest against 154-pound world champion Jarrett Hurd. Now fighting at 147-pounds, Molina will look to climb the ranks in his new division.

Ghvamichava returns to the ring in Tunica after a dropping a split decision to top contender Yordenis Ugas in February. Priot to that, the 31-year-old had delivered a sensational knockout of Breidis Prescott last July. Trained by Virgil Hunter in California, Ghvamichava is originally from Poti, Georgia. He carried a five-fight winning streak from 2014 to 2015 that included wins over previously unbeaten fighters Chris Singleton and Jonathan Garcia plus veterans Cosme Rivera and Sergio Reyes.