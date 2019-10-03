Marie-Eve Dicaire vs. Ogleidis Suarez on November 23

The Videotron Center in Quebec City will be the scene of another exceptional boxing event, which will be crowned by a world championship match featuring the darling of professional boxing in Quebec, undefeated Marie-Ève Dicaire (16-0-0, 0 KOs).





The charismatic International Boxing Association (IBF) women’s super-welterweight World champion will defend her belt for the third time against the dangerous and experienced Ogleidis Suarez (29-3-1, 13 KOs), the IBF No. 2-rated contender from Venezuela.

Tickets go on sale to the public tomorrow (Friday) at 10 a.m. ET.

“The Videotron Center is a special place for me,” Dicaire said. “On December 1st, I wrote a page of history and this moment will remain engraved forever in my memories. To come back here almost a year later is very significant. I am happy and especially excited to have the chance to be able to demonstrate to my supporters the result of a year of effort and hard work.”





The blockbuster event is co-promoted by Groupe Yvon Michel (GYM) and Gestev, presented by Videotron in association with Mise-O-Jeu.

2 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

As a bonus, fans will have the privilege of attending the fourth title defense by World Boxing Association (WBA) super welterweight World champion Hanna Gabriels (20-2-1, 11 KOs). This fight is in a collaboration with the brilliant New York City-based promoter, Lou DiBella. The opponent of the Costa Rican native will soon be announced. The plan is for a unification fight in March, 2020 at the Videotron Center between Dicaire and Gabriels provided they both retain their titles.





“I’m pleased to see that my team is doing everything in its power to allow me to get back into the ring as soon as possible,” Gabriels commented. “For the first time in my career, I have a winning combination with an outstanding manager, Hector Fernandez, in addition to my promoter, DiBella Entertainment. I am very close to my goal of becoming the unified champion in my division. Of course, I will focus first on winning my fight on November 23rd. Then, I want to face the other champions in my category who dare to face me. If Miss Dicaire wants to be first, I’ll be happy to beat her at home. It is a dream for me to fight in Canada, an extraordinary country. ”

“I am pleased that Hanna Gabriels will be able to defend her title in Quebec City at this major event organized by my friend Yvon Michel,” added DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “Hanna Gabriels and Marie-Ève Dicaire are two of the most talented women in professional boxing. A unification between these two athletes would be one of the biggest fights on the female sports scene. On the other hand, the two champions must win their duels of November 23 before thinking about the next stage.”