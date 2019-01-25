Maricela ‘La Diva’ Cornejo vs. Erin Toughill on Jan.27

Super welterweight contender Maricela ‘La Diva’ Cornejo, (12-3-0, 5 KOs), held a media workout at the City of Angels Boxing Gym in Los Angeles just days before her ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ cross-town rivalry showdown against Erin Toughill, (7-3-1) in the eight-round main event this Sunday, January 27 at the AVALON in Hollywood, CA.





(Photos/Lina Baker, Under The Hand Wraps)

Joining the Los Angeles based Cornejo at the media workout was Tom Loeffler, President of 360 Promotions. The event was held in conjunction with the highly anticipated theatrical release of the movie MISS BALA, starring Gina Rodriguez, opening on February 1, 2019.

Remaining tickets for The VIP Boxing Experience priced at $100/$85 for Reserved Floor Seats, $80 for Floor Level General Admission and $60 for Balcony General Admission can be purchased online at www.360Promotions.us and through the interactive seating chart by clicking HERE. Doors will open at 3:00 p.m. with the first bell at 4:15 p.m. PST.





The fights will also be streamed live internationally, FREE of Charge, at the 360 Promotions’ website and through their social media platforms. Commentating on the fights will be former featherweight world champion Kevin Kelley and Ring Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Doug Fischer along with Cynthia Conte.

Co-featured this Sunday, top undefeated welterweight prospect Brian Ceballo, (6-0-0, 3 KOs), of Brooklyn, NY returns to the AVALON facing off against Randy Fuentes, (8-7-1, 2 KOs), of McAllen, TX in a scheduled six rounder.

In the super flyweight division, Bellflower, CA native Christian Robles, (1-0), clashes with Joel Bermudez, (0-2), of Los Angeles in a bout scheduled for four rounds.

Over four rounds in the bantamweight division, undefeated prospect George ‘Fantasma’ Navarro, (3-0-1, 1 KO), of Los Angeles, CA battles Anthony Torres, (0-2-0), of Visalia, CA.

Rounding out the Hollywood Fight Nights event, undefeated super bantamweight prospect Alberto ‘Tito’ Jr. Felix, (2-0-0, 1 KO), of Ontario, CA, will look to stay perfect in a scheduled four-round bout against Cody Sessions, (0-1) of Riverside, CA.

The ‘open to the public’ weigh-in takes place this Saturday afternoon, January 26 at 1:00 p.m. PST at the famed Churchill Boxing Club (Wild Card West Boxing Club), 1630 21st Street in Santa Monica, CA.

——————————-

Tom Loeffler was recognized by ESPN in 2017 as being involved in the promotion of the three biggest events of the year including the Anthony Joshua/Wladimir Klitschko World Heavyweight Championship at Wembley Stadium in London, the Gennady Golovkin/Daniel Jacobs World Middleweight Championship at Madison Square Garden and the massive Canelo Alvarez –Gennady Golovkin event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. These three events totaled over 130,000 tickets sold in addition to their extraordinary numbers in pay-per-view sales and network viewership worldwide.

Loeffler also co-promoted the World Middleweight Championship rematch between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin on September 15, 2018, boxing’s biggest event in the calendar year.