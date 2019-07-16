Marcus Browne quotes for Jean Pascal fight on August 3

Unbeaten Interim WBA Light Heavyweight Champion Marcus Browne shared his thoughts on training camp, his title-winning performance in his last fight and his upcoming showdown against former world champion Jean Pascal taking place Saturday, August 3 in FOX PBC Fight Night Action and on FOX Deportes from Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING™.
Marcus Browne focuses on Jean Pascal
“This is my second time going out to Colorado for a portion of my training camp,” said Browne. “My performance on August 3 will show why I do this, but it’s basically just because I’m able to lock in on myself and focus on the most important thing that’s in front of me, and that’s Pascal.”
“In my fight against Badou Jack, I Just wanted to prove that I have real skills, that I’m not just a knockout puncher and that I can take things away from top guys,” said Browne. “I’m a better fighter overall now. I’m constantly growing as a fighter and come August 3, I’ll display that on an even higher level.”
Pascal highly experienced
“It’s very important to do well and further stamp my status in this division against Pascal,” said Browne. “He feels like he hasn’t lost to any lefties, so I’ll be his first. He keeps saying he has a lot of gas left in his tank, so I’m going to have to show him who I am, and send him packing.”
“I’m very appreciative of all the people that have given me the opportunity to fight at Barclays Center and continue to push me forward in the boxing world,” said Browne. “I’m thrilled to be back defending my WBA belt in front of my hometown people.
“I leave New York during camp to help me get focused, but by the time I get back to home for fight week, I’m totally locked in on what’s important.”
Browne vs. Pascal ticket information