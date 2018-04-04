Marcus Bates vs. Raeese Aleem this Friday

Two undefeated super bantamweight prospects will put their record on the line for when Marcus Bates (8-0-1, 7 KOs) of Washington, DC takes on Raeese Aleem (10-0, 5 KOs) of Las Vegas in a terrific eight-round co-feature bout that will take place THIS FRIDAY NIGHT at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.





The 7 bout show is promoted by King’s Promotions.

In the main event, rising super middleweight Brandon Robinson (9-1, 7 KOs) of Philadelphia will take on Oscar Riojas (16-8-1, 5 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico in a bout scheduled for eight-rounds.

Bates and Aleem have to be commended for taking this fight, as fighters in this day and age seemingly stay way from fellow undefeated foes until later in their careers.

They are both ready for what could be a career accelerating fight on Friday.





ON TRAINING CAMP AND THEIR OPPONENT

Bates –“Everything is great. I don’t know much about Aleem, I am not much for watching tape of my opponents, I don’t worry about them, they have to worry about me.”

Aleem– “Training went well. I had good sparring for this fight. I know he is from Washington, DC. that’s about all I know about him.”

ON FACING AN UNDEFEATED OPPONENT EARLY IN THEIR CAREER





Bates–“I want to be the best. For that, I want to fight the best, and even though I have only 9 fights, I am ready to fight anyone.”

Aleem–“It doesn’t matter who is in front of me. I have been looking to fight other undefeated guys, but they have been ducking me and not taking those fights for various reasons. Bates accepted the fight, and it is going down on Friday.

ON FIGHTING IN PHILADELPHIA

Bates–“I have fought in Philly twice already, and this will be the 3rd time. It is a great crowd there, and they have shown me love. It makes me want to go in there and fight.”

Aleem–“To be able to fight in Philadelphia is a good accomplishment. I have fought most of my fights in the Midwest, so it is a great opportunity to make some new fans.”

WHAT DOES A WIN DO FOR YOUR CAREER

Bates–“I am focused on this fight, and I only take 1 fight at a time. After this win, I will talk to my manager and promoter and see what is next. It’s going down, and someone is getting knocked out. My fans can follow me on Instagram at _Dream_Crusher_Bates.

Aleem–“A Win does a lot. It opens up other doors. I have mentally put in a lot of hard work and focus to stay undefeated. Not only winning, but looking good is a must. You will not see any sloppy performance out of me on Friday. April 6th, I am going in there for 8 hard rounds. I will put everything on the table”