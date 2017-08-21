Marcos “Madman” Hernandez faces Kevin Newman on Aug.26

Middleweight prospect Marcos “Madman” Hernandez (9-1, 1 KO) is scheduled to face Kevin Newman II (7-0-1), this Saturday on the Mayweather vs. McGregor undercard. The 6-rounder, will serve as the swing bout for the preliminaries on FOX and FOX Deportes. Prelims on FOX and FOX Deportes begin at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and leads directly into the Mayweather vs. McGregor event that will be produced and distributed by SHOWTIME PPV beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Marcos Hernandez gives his thoughts on training camp, his upcoming showdown with Newman, and more.

On his current training camp with new trainer Henry Ramierz…

“This time around I was in better shape entering camp. I’ve brought on Henry Ramierz as the lead trainer in my corner and we are working great together. Riverside, California, has been home for me for the last five weeks. Ramierz had me go back to working on the fundamentals of boxing. He’s not trying to change my style, he’s just letting me be myself, while working on some of my weaknesses. My dad Joseph will still be with me working my corner. He knows me best and I will always have him by my side when I fight. It’s been a very productive training camp to say the least.

On his matchup with Kevin Newman II…

“I know I’m facing a tough undefeated fighter in Newman, so my preparation is at an all-time high. Henry and I are focused on his tendencies, and we see some flaws that we feel we can exploit. It will be an exciting fight for the fans, that I can guarantee.

On moving up to the contracted weight of 163 lbs. …

"I've never fought above the middleweight division. This will be my first time fighting this heavy at 163 pounds. Personally, I feel it's going to a good thing for me to fight at this weight. I'm 6'1, so making 154 pounds was getting tough. I feel I can still make that weight but right now I'm right on weight and my body feels fantastic.





On rebounding from his first defeat…

“Going into this training camp, I feel a lot better. Right now, I feel my back is against the wall, so I’m going to give it my all when I step into the ring this Saturday. Looking back, I know I could have done better. Losing my first bout really has me motivated going into this fight.

On fighting in one of the biggest events in boxing history…

“I’m extremely excited to be fighting on a card that will be shown to millions around the world. It’s not everyday you get this type of opportunity. With the world watching, I’m going to leave everything in the ring on fight night. I’m going to show the world that I have what it takes to become an elite fighter.