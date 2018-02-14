Marcos Hernandez vs. Jeison Rosario this Saturday

Middleweight prospect, Marcos “Madman” Hernandez (11-1, 3 KOs), returns to the ring this Saturday, February 17, 2018, against Jeison Rosario (14-1, 11 KOs). The 8-round bout will take place at the Don Haskins Center on the UTEP campus in El Paso, Texas.

Televised coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and is headlined by a 12-round duel between former welterweight world champions Victor Ortiz and Devon Alexander. Tickets for the event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.





Here is what Marcos Hernandez has to say about his upcoming fight with Rosario…

On his current training camp…

“This is my third training camp out here in Riverside with my trainer Henry Ramirez, who took over the lead in my corner a few fights ago. It’s been great getting the proper sparring needed to take my career to the next level. I’m feeling strong and sharp. Everything has come together, and I’ll be at my best this Saturday in El Paso.”

On facing opponent tough Jeison Rosario…

“Rosario is a very tough opponent who possesses a lot of power in both hands. He likes to go for the knockout, so I will have to be ready for everything he’s coming with. I know he’s hungry but so am I. This will be a fight for the fans, as we are both going to leave everything in the ring.”

On what a victory will do for his career…

“A win against Rosario will get me one step closer to my ultimate goal of fighting for a world title. I’ve been in tough fights since I turned pro and its prepared me for fights like the one I’m in now. I’m ready step it up and show the world I have what it takes to be an elite fighter, and a world champion.”

On fighting on another big PBC card in El Paso…

“I’m sure El Paso will have a lively crowd attending this Saturday. I know there will be a lot of Mexican’s in the house, so I must represent my people. I’m very happy to be fighting on another big PBC card. It’s a blessing to be part of the PBC family and I promise to impress those that will be watching.”