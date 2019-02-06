Marcos Hernandez vs. Jeison Rosario 2 on Dirrell-Yildirim card on Feb.23

Once-beaten contenders Marcos Hernandez and Jeison Rosario will rematch in a 10-round welterweight attraction as part of Premier Boxing Champions on FS1 and FOX Deportes Saturday, February 23 from The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota.





The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and is headlined by former super middleweight world champion Anthony Dirrell taking on top contender Avni Yildirim for the vacant WBC Super Middleweight Championship.

FS2 PBC FIGHT NIGHT PRELIMS will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and feature unbeaten cruiserweight Efe Apochi (6-0, 6 KOs) in an eight-round fight against once-beaten Earl Newman (10-1-1, 7 KOs), plus lightweight prospect Justin Pauldo (11-1, 5 KOs) in an eight-round fight against unbeaten Donovan Estrella (13-0, 4 KOs), and undefeated 20-year-old prospect Money Powell IV (8-0, 4 KOs) facing Javier Frazier (8-8-1, 4 KOs) in a four or six-round middleweight bout.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by Warriors Boxing and TGB Promotions, are on sale now, and can be purchased at the Armory at http://ArmoryMN.com/ and through Ticketmaster.





Non-televised action will also feature Bryant Perrella (15-2, 13 KOs) taking on Breidis Prescott (31-15, 22 KOs) in eight-rounds of welterweight action.

Hernandez (13-1-1, 3 KOs) and Rosario (17-1-1, 12 KOs) will rematch after fighting to a split-draw in their six-round bout last February. Hernandez is fresh off of wins over Quantavious Cash and Danny Valdivia on the reboot of “The Contender” series and is unbeaten in his last five fights. The 25-year-old from Fresno, California owns victories over then-unbeaten fighters in Kevin Newman and Thomas Hill.

Rosario has picked up three victories since the draw against Hernandez, including decision wins over Justin DeLoach and Jamontay Clark, plus a knockout of Juan Carlos Rodriguez Patino in November. The 23-year-old from the Dominican Republic is unbeaten since suffering his only loss to Nathaniel Gallimore in 2017.

