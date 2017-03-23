Marcos Hernandez battles Kyrone Davis

Unbeaten prospect Marcos Hernandez will look to keep his perfect record intact when he battles once-beaten Kyrone Davis in action featured on Premier Boxing Champions TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 and BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportes, Tuesday, March 28 from Robinson Rancheria Resort and Casino in Nice, California.





(Photo credit: Peter Lopes/Team Hernandez)

Televised coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and is headlined by undefeated prospect Leduan Barthelemy battling the Dominican Republic’s Reynaldo Blanco in a 10-round super featherweight contest.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, start at $20 and are on sale now. To purchase tickets, call the players club at (707) 262-4000.

Here is what Hernandez had to say about his training camp, his showdown with Davis and more:

On his current training camp:

“Like always, training camp has been tough. My team and I put in a lot of hard work. I have some great sparring in Los Angeles and the Bay Area, with some top-level guys. I know all the hard work will pay off on fight night. There are a couple of more days left before we wrap camp up. All in all, it’s been a great camp.”

On facing Kyrone Davis:

“Kyrone Davis is a very good fighter with a lot of skill. He’s never been knocked out so I know he has a good chin. This is a fight where the winner will get another opportunity to take his career to another level. We have a nice game plan that we will impose on Davis. I must take control from the first round and make my adjustments from there.”

On making his third appearance on FS1:

“I’m very happy to be back fighting on FS1. This will be my third consecutive time fighting on TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS and I can’t wait. I know a lot of my fans back home in Fresno will be tuning in. I just want to bring another exciting fight to the fans.”

On fighting at the Robinson Rancheria Resort & Casino:

“I like fighting up at the Robinson Rancheria Casino. Being that this will be my third fight up there, I’ve developed a bit of a fan base with the local fans. The venue is nice and the fans are up close so it can get loud in there. I enjoy putting on a great show for everyone in attendance.”

On making his 2017 debut:

“I’ve eagerly been waiting to get back in the ring since I last fought in September. I want to make a statement being that this is my first fight in 2017. I know if I keep winning I’ll be back in the ring with the stakes much higher.”