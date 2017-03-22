Marco Huck quotes for Mairis Briedis bout

Champion Captain Huck after his fight with broken hand

“Ulli Wegner made me to an Indian brave!”

One and a half week till showdown – IBO champion Marco “Captain“ Huck fight at 1st of April with Mairis Briedis in Dortmund, Germany, for the WBC Cruiserweight title.





Huck worked very hard in the training camp in Braunlage, Niedersachsen, with his new trainer Oktay Urkal. The preparation with the former Olympic medalist was special because of Huck had broken the metacarpal bone in the last fight with Dmitro Kutcher in November 2016. But the injury is healed now and the bone is able to work under pressure.

“The pain was hard during the fight in November”, Captain Huck remembers. “But of course I never thought to give up.” And he smiles: “Because of the long time being professional with my former trainer Ulli Wegner I have another sense of pain than the most other humans…”

“An Indian brave doesn´t know pain” – this sentence in Germany knows every child. Young boys grow up with it (it´s the meaning of “big boys don´t cry” in English). Ulli Wegner said this often to his boxers during the ring breaks. “When it hurt during a fight Mister Wegner remembered me in his special way of speaking that I´m an Indian brave who doesn´t know any pain. And sometimes you finish tell your trainer that you feel pain. You continue fighting. Like an Indian brave.”

The power of his former trainer and the power against himself help Marco Huck today. The fight with Kutcher he won in spite of the broken bone and got the belt of the International Boxing Organization. At April 1st with Mairis Briedis waits a hard hitting opponent – normally it means pain. “But not for me”, Captain Huck is sure. “I don´t know any pain. But it will be not the same thing with my opponent.”