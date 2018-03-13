Marco Antonio Barrera Returning To Canastota For HOF Weekend

The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced today three-division world champion and 2017 Hall of Fame Inductee Marco Antonio Barrera will be in Canastota to participate in 2018 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend festivities set for June 7-10th and celebrate the enshrinement of his three-time ring rival and friend Erik “El Terrible” Morales.





2017 Hall of Famer Marco Antonio Barrera

will return to Canastota

Barrera and 2018 Inductee Morales engaged in an epic trilogy that earned “Fight of the Year” honors for their first and third bouts (2000 & 2004). Following their ring careers, the two Mexican legends developed a friendship.

“The Hall of Fame is looking forward to welcoming ‘The Baby Faced Assassin’ back to Canastota to celebrate the Class of 2018,” said Hall of Fame director Edward Brophy. “Through their incredible fights, Barrera and Morales are forever linked in boxing history. It will be amazing to see both champions at the Hall of Fame in June.”

A five-time Mexican national champion, Barrera turned pro in 1989 at age 15 and won his first 43 bouts. As a professional he won world titles in three weight divisions (WBO super bantamweight, WBC featherweight and WBC / IBF super featherweight). In addition to the Morales trilogy, during his championship career he scored wins over Kennedy McKinney (TKO 12), Jesse Benavides (KO 3), Naseem Hamed (W 12), Johnny Tapia (W 12), Kevin Kelley (TKO 4) and Paulie Ayala (TKO 10). The versatile boxer / puncher retired in 2011 with a record of 67-7 (44 KOs). Last year, Barrera was elected into the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.





Many events in “Boxing’s Hometown” of Canastota throughout the four-day celebration are planned, including a 5K Race / Fun Run, golf tournament, boxing autograph card show, VIP Cocktail Reception, Parade of Champions and the Official Induction Ceremony on the Hall of Fame Museum Grounds. The Hall of Fame Weekend evening events include Friday night’s Fight Night at Turning Stone and Saturday’s Banquet of Champions. Both events will take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino.

The Class of 2018 includes boxers Vitali Klitschko, Erik Morales, Winky Wright and Sid Terris; ring announcer Johnny Addie, promoters Lorraine Chargin and Klaus-Peter Kohl and broadcasters Steve Albert and Jim Gray.

An impressive list of over 35 boxing greats from the United States and abroad are scheduled to participate in weekend festivities including Mike Tyson, Kelly Pavlik, Antonio Tarver and many more.

In October, Turning Stone Resort Casino and the International Boxing Hall of Fame announced a major five-year partnership.